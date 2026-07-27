President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under criticism for failing to release details about the Madlanga Commission's second interim report

The President provided an update as to when he would disclose the findings and names contained within the report from the Commission

South Africans weighed in on the president's decision, considering that he took 43 days to act on the commission's first interim report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delayed releasing the Madlanga Commission’s second interim report, sparking criticism online. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ DjelicS

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to withhold the findings and names contained in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's second interim report has drawn sharp criticism from South Africans who argue it undermines accountability.

The President confirmed that the report will not be made public until the inquiry reaches its conclusion. The Madlanga Commission's deadline to submit its final report to the President is 16 November 2026, meaning the public could wait months before learning what the second report contains.

Ramaphosa's handling of the first report

The decision stands in contrast to how Ramaphosa handled the commission's first interim report. After taking 43 days to formally study and accept its recommendations, he directed law enforcement to act swiftly.

At least 14 senior South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM) officials were referred for criminal investigation, with decisions sought on prosecution and possible disciplinary action. Ramaphosa also backed the creation of a dedicated task team to handle allegations of corruption, fraud, perjury, and organised crime identified by the commission.

With the second interim report, however, the President has opted to withhold both the names and findings pending the inquiry's conclusion.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has released its second interim report to the President. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Transparency concerns mount online

The announcement has fuelled public suspicion that influential political figures and officials may be shielded from scrutiny. Critics argue the delay runs counter to the spirit of accountability that the commission was established to uphold.

Sabelo Kunene wrote:

"The man fears accountability, challenge, decision-making, and transparency with greatest passion."

@mxo_crocs said:

"He doesn't care about everyone's sentiments. The Phala Phala saga and Mchunu's leave says a lot about his leadership."

@BettyMzindle asked:

"What is he hiding?"

Basil Deolal offered a pointed assessment:

"He's playing a game of chess with the public, releasing the pawns to be arrested to make South Africans happy. We want the kings and queens to be revealed and arrested. Their names are probably in the commission report."

Shalom Hasaan pushed back against the criticism, noting:

"What delay now? From the onset, he said that he will release the final report and not interim reports."

Siboniso Mxolisi Ngubane II added:

"Cupcake is cooking something."

EFF demands publication of Commission's report

Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters raised concerns about the Madlanga Commission reports.

The party noted that both interim reports remain hidden from the public, saying the Presidency's approach was not transparent.

EFF spokesperson Thembi Msane argued that the commission belonged to South Africans, not the president.

Source: Briefly News