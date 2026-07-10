President Ramaphosa extended the Madlanga Commission's lifespan for a second time, pushing the final report deadline to 16 November 2026

The EFF raised concerns that both interim reports remain hidden from the public, calling the Presidency's approach neither transparent nor certain

EFF spokesperson Thembi Msane argued the commission belonged to South Africans, not the president

EFF President Julius Malema (left) and Judge Justice Madlanga (right). Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has demanded the immediate release of two interim reports from the Madlanga Commission, after President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the inquiry's lifespan for a second time.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the extension, stating that without it, the commission would have been forced to leave significant portions of its work incomplete. The original deadline for submissions was 31 August, with evidence now accepted until 2 October. The commission's final report is due on 16 November 2026.

EFF challenges transparency of the commission

In a statement, the EFF acknowledged that the commission had surfaced serious evidence of organised crime infiltrating South Africa's criminal justice system, political interference in law enforcement, abuse of state institutions, and widespread corruption. Despite this, the party argued that the Presidency's handling of the process had fallen short of acceptable standards.

"The manner in which the Presidency continues to administer the Commission through piecemeal announcements provides neither certainty nor transparency," the statement said.

The party expressed particular concern that both interim reports had been withheld from the public. Msane argued that the commission belonged to the people of South Africa and not to the president, and said it was unacceptable that Ramaphosa alone determined which information citizens could access, particularly while already acting on recommendations drawn from reports that remained undisclosed.

EFF calls for interim reports to be made public

The EFF called for the immediate publication of both interim reports, with limited redactions permitted only where necessary to protect ongoing criminal investigations, witnesses, or national security interests.

See EFF statement here:

Ramaphosa weighs in on Madlanga Commission

In related news, President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously signalled his willingness to grant an extension to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry if a formal request is made. Ramaphosa noted that while the judicial body may require additional time to complete its comprehensive mandate, he stands ready to accommodate such a request to ensure a thorough investigation.

Malema files affidavit to the Madlanga Commission

Briefly News also reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema denied allegations that he conspired with Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan to orchestrate the removal of former Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Dr Selumanthuro Dintwe. The commission is probing allegations that Khan used the EFF as an intermediary to channel hostile, drafted parliamentary questions targeting Dintwe.

Source: Briefly News