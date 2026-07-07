Julius Malema Denies Plotting Against Former Intelligence Boss at Madlanga Commission
- Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema denies conspiracy allegations tied to Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan
- Malema defends receiving information as an accountability measure from various sources
- He clarifies his relationship with businessman Adriano Mazzotti amid political interference allegations
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TSHWANE, GAUTENG— Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has denied allegations that he conspired with Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan to orchestrate the removal of former Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Dr Selumanthuro Dintwe.
According to News24, Malema filed an affidavit in response to a Rule 3 notice after being implicated by investigator Tshepo Nyatlo at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission is probing allegations that Khan used the EFF as an intermediary to channel hostile, drafted parliamentary questions targeting Dintwe.
In his submission, Malema rejected any inference of unlawful conduct regarding communication exchanges between Khan and businessman Mohammad Sayed. He maintained that as a Member of Parliament, he regularly receives public and covert information from various sources to hold officials accountable. To support this, Malema stated he recently met with KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who shared specific investigative details regarding the high-profile murder of popular artist AKA.
Malema addresses Mazzotti relationship
Addressing his relationship with Carnilinx executive Adriano Mazzotti, Malema admitted that the businessman donated funds to help register the EFF ahead of its inception. He further clarified that his wife previously resided in a property within a Mazzotti-owned complex under a formal lease agreement. However, the EFF leader explicitly denied that his family stayed at the Hyde Park property for free. He concluded by denying any "Bertobrite bribery" of his political party.
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The Madlanga Commission continues to hear evidence regarding allegations of political interference and corruption within the country's criminal justice system. Chief Evidence Leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson read his affidavit.
View a video of the reading on X here:
EFF responds to Firoz Khan allegations
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Economic Freedom Fighters' response to assertions made by Vusi Shongwe regarding Julius Malema's alleged influence on Major General Feroz Khan's inability to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee. The unfolding debate centres on significant allegations of police corruption and political pressure within South Africa's criminal justice system, drawing wide attention and varied reactions on social media.
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Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za