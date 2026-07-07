Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema denies conspiracy allegations tied to Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan

Malema defends receiving information as an accountability measure from various sources

He clarifies his relationship with businessman Adriano Mazzotti amid political interference allegations

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Julius Malema distanced himself from allegations of plotting against a top cop. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE, GAUTENG— Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has denied allegations that he conspired with Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan to orchestrate the removal of former Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Dr Selumanthuro Dintwe.

According to News24, Malema filed an affidavit in response to a Rule 3 notice after being implicated by investigator Tshepo Nyatlo at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission is probing allegations that Khan used the EFF as an intermediary to channel hostile, drafted parliamentary questions targeting Dintwe.

In his submission, Malema rejected any inference of unlawful conduct regarding communication exchanges between Khan and businessman Mohammad Sayed. He maintained that as a Member of Parliament, he regularly receives public and covert information from various sources to hold officials accountable. To support this, Malema stated he recently met with KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who shared specific investigative details regarding the high-profile murder of popular artist AKA.

Malema addresses Mazzotti relationship

Addressing his relationship with Carnilinx executive Adriano Mazzotti, Malema admitted that the businessman donated funds to help register the EFF ahead of its inception. He further clarified that his wife previously resided in a property within a Mazzotti-owned complex under a formal lease agreement. However, the EFF leader explicitly denied that his family stayed at the Hyde Park property for free. He concluded by denying any "Bertobrite bribery" of his political party.

The Madlanga Commission continues to hear evidence regarding allegations of political interference and corruption within the country's criminal justice system. Chief Evidence Leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson read his affidavit.

View a video of the reading on X here:

EFF responds to Firoz Khan allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Economic Freedom Fighters' response to assertions made by Vusi Shongwe regarding Julius Malema's alleged influence on Major General Feroz Khan's inability to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee. The unfolding debate centres on significant allegations of police corruption and political pressure within South Africa's criminal justice system, drawing wide attention and varied reactions on social media.

Source: Briefly News