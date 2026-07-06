Julius Malema has weighed in on the recent allegations made by John Steenhuisen about former Democratic Alliance (DA) member Tony Leon

Steenhuisen claimed that Leon and his PR firm, Resolve Communications, pressured DA ministers to help private clients with government decisions

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Malema's post about the former DA leader, Leon, with some noting he had his own issues to deal with

Julius Malema slammed Tony Leon following allegations made by John Steenhuisen. Image: @gndzongana (X)/ Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Julius Malema has slammed Tony Leon and the Democratic Alliance (DA) following allegations made by John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen made serious allegations against former party leader Tony Leon, the current leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, former DA Chief Executive Officer, Paul Boughey, and also corporates associated with them. His interview came days after he was removed as the Minister of Agriculture by Hill-Lewis.

The claims sparked calls for independent investigations into possible State capture or undue influence by the DA.

How did Malema respond?

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Economic Freedom Fighters posted the word ‘Thobela’ with a meme labelling Leon as ‘the face of white corruption’.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets posted the simple tweet on 6 July 2026.

What did Steenhuisen claim?

During a tell-all interview with News24, the former DA leader claimed that Leon and his PR firm, Resolve Communications, pressured DA ministers to help private clients with government decisions.

He claimed that they allegedly undertook lobbying activities on behalf of private interests, including some matters related to the government's response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the country. Steenhuisen further alleged that this lobbying created internal conflicts and contributed to the DA's decision to remove him as Agriculture Minister after he stepped down as party leader.

John Steenhuisen made allegations against Tony Leon and other DA members. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Political parties call for a probe into allegations

Steenhuisen’s allegations sparked calls by the African National Congress for an independent investigation into the matter. ActionSA also pushed for a probe by President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighting past incidents, such as Leon allegedly approaching Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba around 2019 regarding a contract.

South Africans weigh in on Malema’s post

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s post, sharing mixed reactions to it. Some said that Malema had his own legal troubles and thus shouldn’t say much about others.

@Cozmic_Love said:

“Throwing stones from a glass house, I see. You need to explain how you allowed dirty money to fund the movement. You are losing your way.”

@RayRomans68 stated:

“Ironic that a convicted criminal chooses to criticise somebody who has not been convicted or even tried for this so-called corruption. You are going to love it in prison.”

@Tlou_50 noted:

“Yet no headlines or breaking news from the so-called media. Because he’s (Leon) one of their own.”

@Ndlamini23 agreed:

“They won’t report about it, akere he is white.”

@ItsNathi_Costa said:

“When people do this to you, you promise them jail time.”

Malema claps back at Fikile Mbalula

Briefly News reported that Malema recently clapped back at Fikile Mbalula, after the African National Congress (ANC) member refused to back down over claims he made.

The ANC Secretary General received a letter from the Economic Freedom Fighters' lawyers, demanding a public video apology within 48 hours following allegations he made.

Malema's crude one-line response directed at Mbalula on X sparked mixed reactions online, as South Africans reacted to the EFF leader's tweet.

Source: Briefly News