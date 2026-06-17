WESTERN CAPE– Former Democratic Alliance leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has been demoted. This was after newly elected DA president Geordin Hill-Lewis requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove him as the Agriculture Minister.

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John Steenhuisen has lost his agriculture portfolio. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

News24 reported on 17 June 2026 that the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, will replace Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen is expected to be demoted to the deputy minister of trade and industry portfolio. Western Cape MEC for Education David Maynier will replace Aucamp as the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

DA cabinet shift imminent

According to IOL, Hill-Lewis, who won the race to be the DA leader after Steenhuisen pulled out of the race, will also request Ramaphosa to move Deputy Trade Minister Alexandra Abrahams to the Deputy Minister of Energy and Electricity portfolio, while Samantha Graham-Maré is expected to be removed from the cabinet.

Jack Bloom, the Democratic Alliance's Health Spokesperson in Gauteng, is expected to be the new deputy minister of water and sanitation, replacing Isaac Seitlholo. Mimmy Gondwe could be removed as the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and will be replaced by Yusuf Cassim, the party's Eastern Cape Provincial chairperson.

Liam Jacobs returns to DA

In another Democratic Alliance-related article, Briefly News reported that former Patriotic Alliance member Liam Jacobs has rejoined the DA. This was after he left the party less than a year ago to join the Patriotic Alliance. Jacobs said in a statement that he left the party due to party leader Gayton McKenzie’s leadership style.

Source: Briefly News