Ronald Lamola Faces Backlash From SA After Call With WHO Director-General
PRETORIA– South Africans demanded that World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus apologise for his statements about the alleged deaths of Ethiopians in South Africa. This was after International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola's meeting with Ghebreyesus on 17 June 2026 to clarify the facts behind Ghebreyesus’s statements.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Lamola posted an update on his @RonaldLamola X account. Lamola revealed that he clarified that the deaths of five Ethiopians were linked to organised crime in the Ethiopian community in the country and not xenophobic violence. Lamola also said only two deaths of Mozambican nationals were confirmed to be due to xenophobic attacks, not five.
Lamola discusses immigration with WHO leader
Lamola also said the pair acknowledged that irregular migration is a challenge in the country and clarified that only law enforcement, not private individuals, has the mandate to enforce immigration laws. He added that those responsible for the deaths of the two Mozambicans will face the might of the law.
Read the tweet here:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africans slam him
Netizens were displeased with how Lamola handled the allegations.
Cape Flats said:
“South Africans demand that Tedros immediately retract his statements and deliver a full, sincere apology across all his social media platforms.”
Brian G said:
“He must publicly retract and apologise.”
Size Prime said:
“This is meaningless without an immediate apology and retraction.”
Malawian government pleads for assistance
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Malawian government pleaded for assistance as it plans to repatriate at least 10,000 citizens. The government issued the call after the number of distressed Malawians nationally swelled.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za