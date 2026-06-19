The Department of Home Affairs provided more details about the criminal status of Malawian nationals at Sherwood Hall

Thousands of Malawian nationals have been camped outside the site in Durban as they await repatriation

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the confirmation by Home Affairs, with many expressing doubt

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Home Affairs confirmed that no Malawian nationals at Sherwood Hall are linked to any crime, but some South Africans are not convinced. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Peter Titmuss

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that none of the Malawian nationals processed for deportation at Sherwood Hall has been linked to criminal activities.

Thousands of Malawians are camped outside the site in Durban, as they await repatriation back home. Concerns have been raised about the sanitary situation at the site, with some of the people camped there complaining about the stench and the living conditions. 12 babies have also been born at the camp.

Home Affairs is currently processing the nationals at the site ahead of their deportation back to Malawi. The government has sent several buses to facilitate their return. Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that eight buses carrying 560 people had already departed from South Africa, while a further 10 buses transporting about 700 returnees left on 18 June 2026.

Fingerprint experts are screening every male migrant

Speaking about the situation, Provincial Home Affairs Manager Cyril Mncwabe said that police fingerprint experts were screening every male migrant appearing as part of the deportation process.

He explained that the screening process was being conducted to ensure that undocumented foreign nationals with possible criminal records were identified before they were deported.

“There are policemen, the SAPS, who are working inside here getting those fingerprints. They are checking every person we are taking to court, especially the males. Fortunately, no one has been linked to any crime or is a wanted person,” he said.

Thousands of Malawian nationals are awaiting repatriation. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on the news

Social media users debated Home Affairs’ confirmation, sharing varied reactions to it.

K Tumi Johnson asked:

“Coming into a country with no papers is a criminal offence. Which crime are they looking for?”

Mlungisi Romeo Ndlovu agreed:

“To be in South Africa illegally is a criminal offence.”

Mokotedi Mompati questioned:

“But how can they link them to criminal activities if they are undocumented and don’t exist in the system?”

Mlungisi Ngeleka said:

“Home Affairs thinks we are all from Limpopo.”

Erick Smith Yatema stated:

“Malawians are good people. They don't take what does not belong to them.”

Ken Ken agreed:

“Malawians work very hard. Unlike March and March.”

Ok, Njabulo asked:

“How will they be linked to crime if they are undocumented?”

Khensani Mmabatho Musisinyane agreed:

“How would they know when these people's fingerprints are not on the Home Affairs database?”

Aubrey Mantwana said:

“Entering a country without proper documents is a crime, so they all committed a crime.”

Lungisani Sibisi questioned:

“Illegal immigration is not a crime anymore?”

Angry Malawians clash with Ngizwe Mchunu

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service was on high alert after Ngizwe Mchunu and March and March members sparked anger.

Mchunu, March and March members were present at the Sherwood Hall site, where Malawians were camped out ahead of repatriation.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the comments by Malawian nationals and the actions of Mchunu.

Source: Briefly News