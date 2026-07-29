Maureen Rantsofu described feeling both relieved and heartbroken after police confirmed her daughter's death was tied to municipal corruption

Two suspects, including a former Emfuleni fleet manager, have appeared in court in connection with the case involving millions in alleged fraud

Emfuleni's spokesperson pushed back against media coverage, calling speculation about the slain clerk's death unethical

Martha Rantsofu's mother is still heartbroken. Images: @TruthPanther/ X and FG Trade/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG — The mother of slain Emfuleni municipal clerk Martha Mani Rantsofu has broken her silence after police confirmed her daughter was killed because of information she provided to investigators about corruption within the municipality.

Speaking from her home in Sebokeng, Maureen Rantsofu said the confirmation left her with conflicting feelings — a sense of closure alongside deep grief over her daughter's violent death on 30 March.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, Martha Rantsofu handed investigators details on two separate schemes days before her assassination: a R16-million fleet tender irregularity and a R424 000 revenue fraud scheme. She was working as a financial clerk at the municipality at the time of her death.

Whistleblower exposed millions in municipal fraud

Former municipal fleet manager Lerato Mpholo has since appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on charges of theft, fraud, and corruption. Investigators linked Mpholo to the disappearance of 11 of 18 vehicles procured through the fleet tender. Businesswoman Janitha van Reenen was separately arrested in connection with the R424 000 scheme and has been denied bail on two occasions. The Political Killings Task Team is leading the investigation into the murder.

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Mother calls for full accountability

Maureen Rantsofu, who recently demanded answers from Van Reenen, praised the Political Killings Task Team for securing Mpholo's arrest, but made clear she wants answers that go beyond those already in custody. She said she hopes the accused will identify who ordered her daughter's killing, adding that Martha died standing up for residents of the Vaal who depended on the municipality for basic services.

The Emfuleni Local Municipality has taken a sharply different tone. Spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni described media reporting on the connection between Rantsofu's work and her death as unethical, stating the municipality has no confirmation that any such link exists. Sangweni accused reporters of unfairly targeting the municipality and called on the public to withhold judgement until the final police report is released.

Martha Rantsofu's brother opens up

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the tragic shooting of Martha Rantsofu, an employee of Emfuleni Municipality, and the impact of her death on her family. Her brother expressed profound grief and a heartbreaking desire for revenge after witnessing her lifeless body, revealing the emotional turmoil surrounding this violent incident.

Source: Briefly News