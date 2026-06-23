The brother of slain Emfuleni whistleblower Martha Rantsofu has made an emotional plea to former municipal official Janitha van Reenen, urging her to come forward with information about her killing

Van Reenen, who is also facing fraud charges linked to a multimillion-rand municipal scandal, appeared briefly in court today

The family says they are still seeking answers and believe key information could help uncover who was behind the whistleblower’s murder

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Jailed official Janitha van Reenen (left) and slain whistleblower artha Rantsofu (right). Images: @TheTruthPanther/X and @Sli_Masikane/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - The brother of slain Emfuleni whistleblower Martha Rantsofu has called on jailed former municipal employee Janitha van Reenen to come forward and reveal who allegedly ordered his sister’s killing.

The corruption-linked case connected to fraud within the Emufuleni municipality continues unfolding in court.

Martha Rantsofu's brother attends Van Reenen's court appearance

Speaking to eNCA, Tebogo Rantsofu said the family is still struggling to come to terms with Martha’s murder and wants full accountability from everyone who may have had knowledge of the circumstances surrounding her death. He said they remain hopeful that those with inside information will eventually speak out.

Van Reenen, a former Emfuleni Municipality official, briefly appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court this week. Her case was postponed to 29 June for a formal bail application.

She is facing fraud charges linked to a R16 million “ghost fleet” procurement scandal at the municipality. The case involves allegations that Emfuleni paid for 17 vehicles but only received six, with one of the delivered vehicles later reportedly disappearing without a trace.

Investigators believe van Reenen may also hold key information relevant to the murder of Martha Rantsofu, who was shot and killed before she could expose alleged corruption within the municipality.

See the emotional video here:

Tebogo Rantsofu pleads for answers

Tebogo said the loss has left a deep emotional wound on the family, adding that Martha’s daughter is also struggling to cope with the tragedy.

Tebogo also spoke on allegations that van Reenen knows the murderers. He asked her to come forth and tell the truth, thereby assisting all perpatrators to be brought to book.

"This is a heavy burden to carry alone," he said to Van Reenen.

Civil society group Defend Our Democracy also welcomed developments in the matter. Martha Ngoye of the organisation said they were encouraged that the case is now before court, despite anticipated delays.

Rantsofu sepaks on the day he discovered his sisters lifeless body

In similar news, Tebogo Rantsofu said that his heart was shattered when he heard that his sister had been killed on 30 March 2026. Tebogo said that on the day he was told that his sister was gunned down and saw her body, his heart was ripped apart. Rantsofu was a senior clerk and recently received a promotion to acting accountant. He described how he was emotionally distraught when he identified her body. Rantsofu said seeing her lifeless body had killed him. He added that he felt like he needed revenge.

Tebogo Rantsofu (left) anf Janitha van Reenen (right). Images @Sli_Masikane/X and @eNCA/X

Source: Twitter

Footage of Rantsofu surfaces online

Briefly News also reported that new chilling footage of the murder of Martha Mani Rantsofu surfaced online, sparking a wave of reactions online. Rantsofu, an official from the Emfuleni Local Municipality, was gunned down in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March 2026. She was shot while waiting for her vehicle to be serviced at a tyre fitment centre. Rantsofu, an official from the Emfuleni Local Municipality, was gunned down in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March 2026. She was shot while waiting for her vehicle to be serviced at a tyre fitment centre.

Source: Briefly News