Tyla announced her first full headline tour across North America, Europe, the UK, and Africa, called the A*Pop World Tour

The 2x Grammy winner will perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg in early 2027 as part of the 34-date global run

Tickets for the South African dates go on general sale on Friday, 31 July at tyla.howler.co.za

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Tyla confirmed the dates she will perform in South Africa as part of her upcoming tour. Image: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla is officially coming home. The 2x Grammy Award-winning South African singer and songwriter has announced her A*Pop World Tour, a sweeping 34-date global run in support of her sophomore studio album, A*Pop, which dropped on 24 July via FAX and Epic Records.

South African fans, known as Tygas, can catch Tyla live at Green Point Track in Cape Town on Monday, 4 January 2027, followed by a second show at Expo Centre, Nasrec in Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 January 2027. Both shows are presented locally by Showtime Management and Anything Goes.

Tyla's A*Pop World Tour stops

The tour kicks off in Paris at Zénith on Monday, 12 October, sweeping through European cities including Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin, Stockholm, Oslo, and Copenhagen. The North American leg launches on 13 November in Wheatland, California, hitting Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles, and wrapping in Las Vegas on 19 December.

Before returning to South Africa, Tyla will make a stop in Lagos, Nigeria on 22 December, with the venue still to be confirmed.

This marks her first full headline tour across North America, Europe, the UK, and Africa. It follows her sold-out 2025 We Wanna Party Tour across Asia, which included performances in Japan and the UAE, as well as a sold-out run in South Africa.

How to get tickets

Artist presale tickets are available from Wednesday, 29 July at 10 am local time via Laylo. General on-sale begins Friday, 31 July at 10 am local time at tyla.howler.co.za. The event carries an age restriction of 6 and older, with no unaccompanied minors permitted. For hospitality enquiries, fans can contact tables@anythinggoes.co.za.

Tyla confirmed Cape Town and Johannesburg concerts. Image: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

When was the last time Tyla toured in South Africa?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tyla performed at Cape Town's Grand Arena on 5 December 2024 and Pretoria's SunBet Arena on 7 December.

The star-studded lineup includes Daliwonga, Kelvin Momo, Optimist, Ez Maestro, and Filah Lah Lah.

Source: Briefly News