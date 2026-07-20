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FIFA World Cup 2026: All the Famous Faces at the Finals, From Beyoncé to Rihanna and Drake
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FIFA World Cup 2026: All the Famous Faces at the Finals, From Beyoncé to Rihanna and Drake

by  Jessica Gcaba
2 min read
  • Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were among the biggest names spotted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday
  • The star-studded crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium also included the Beckhams, Tom Cruise, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
  • Photos of the celebrity-packed crowd sparked major buzz online about who made the trip

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FIFA World Cup 2026 famous faces at finals.
All the famous A-listers who attended the Finals. Image: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images
Source: Instagram

There was a high celebrity turnout at New York, New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final between Spain and Argentina. From music royalty to Hollywood heavyweights, the stands were packed with some of the most recognisable faces in the entertainment scene.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted in attendance, as were Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, making the World Cup Final feel more like a red carpet event. More famous faces were from Canadian rapper Drake, who attended for the second time, and David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, also made the trip.

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South African comedian Trevor Noah made the trip as well, adding a local connection to the evening's global gathering.

Who else attended the finals?

Tom Cruise was there to open the match, as was Matt Damon alongside his wife Luciana. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned heads. Sports stars also attended, with Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski all in the building. Pharrell Williams, Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart are some of the honourable mentions.

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The occasion drew commentary from fans online, with some amused and others sceptical about the nature of the invites:

@tamlfc993: "I bet not one of them paid for tickets."

@Musakay56: "All of them are watching not that they want to, but they put so much money on the march, and they're expecting a good result for what they're seeing."

@chrisbenwahh: "This is an interesting group of names to be in 1 place at the same time 😅😅 somebody looks very comfortable."

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Ghetto kids payment for FIFA performance revealed

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Ghetto Kids from Uganda were selected to perform alongside Shakira at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show.

The reported payout for the Ghetto Kids has sparked major excitement and disappointment across Africa.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
BeyoncéDrakeRihannaJay-ZLionel Messi
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