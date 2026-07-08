In early July 2026, billionaire Rihanna was seen out and about in New York City with her 9-month-old daughter

Rocki, who is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's third child, has a striking resemblance to her famous mother

Photos of the Fenty founder's stylish NYC outing sparked viral reactions across social media

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Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper ASAP Rocky have three kids as of 2026. Photos: Angela Weiss/Getty Images, Rihanna/Facebook

Source: UGC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their daughter, Rocki, on 13 September 2025. At just 9 months old, the infant has already made her presence known on the global stage after several public appearances with her parents.

Rihanna in NYC with her daughter

During the week of 6 July 2026, Rihanna was spotted effortlessly managing mommy duties during an outing in New York City. As seen in the images, the Fenty mogul held her daughter Rocki close.

Rihanna’s distinctive cat-eye sunglasses with red lenses provided a bold finish. Her dark hair was styled in natural waves, and her intricate hand tattoos and layered gold necklaces were clear details.

Little Rocki was equally stylish, dressed in a comfortable white sundress adorned with prominent black hearts. The garment featured delicate black shoulder straps with a bow.

Public reaction to MaRiri and her daughter

A Rihanna fan page on X (Twitter) posted a photo of Rihanna and her daughter on 7 July 2026. Fans and onlookers were thrilled to see Rihanna out and about with little Rocki.

@firebombriri commented:

"Crazy how much she looks just like her momma."

@kayo93_

"She looks like her dad and RZA so much."

@SharonkBirungi

"Baby has no idea who her mother is!"

@ilnort65

"Omg! RIRI's baby girl is adorable."

Rihanna in NYC with her daughter Rocki in July 2026. Photos: @gabgonebad

Source: Twitter

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's children

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky have three children together:

RZA Athelston Mayers (born May 2022): Named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

(born May 2022): Named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. Riot Rose Mayers (born August 2023): Named after one of A$AP Rocky's songs.

(born August 2023): Named after one of A$AP Rocky's songs. Rocki Irish Mayers (born September 13, 2025): Their first daughter.

Rihanna's children: RZA, Riot and Rocki. Photos: @gabgonebad

Source: Twitter

Rihanna's unique tattoo designed by her children

Rihanna sparked reactions after showing off a new tattoo designed by her three children in May 2026.

This came days after she attended the 2026 Met Gala, where she made headlines after a video of her snubbing South African musician Tyla went viral.

While most parents put their kids' drawings on the fridge, make collages or art books of their children’s art, the Umbrella singer chose an unconventional way to immortalise the artistic expression of one of her sons.

The scribble-style art piece was used as a reference for Rihanna’s new tattoo by her trusted artist, Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy.

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fight at the 2026 Met Gala?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's teams reacted after a video of the stars appeared to show them having a fight after the 2026 Met Gala surfaced on social media.

The first video showed the couple talking in their Sprinter van after the gala. Thereafter, on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, the celebrity couple’s teams responded to speculation that all was not well between them.

Source: Briefly News