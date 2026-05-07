Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the Met Gala 2026 in standout designer looks, with Rihanna in Maison Margiela and A$AP Rocky in Chanel

Viral clips from the event showed A$AP Rocky speaking to another woman, and later, a tense-looking exchange in a van with his baby mama

On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, the celebrity couple’s teams responded to speculation that all wasn't well between them

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s camps set the record straight on the viral clip of the couple 'fighting'. Image: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s teams have broken their silence after the internet speculated there was trouble in paradise after a video of the two seemingly having a heated argument went viral.

The couple attended the Met Gala on Monday, 4 May 2026, with Rihanna rocking a custom gunmetal grey gown designed by Maison Margiela, while A$AP Rocky wore a soft-pink, trench-length tuxedo jacket from Chanel.

While their outfits grabbed attention, their interactions during and after the event, dubbed fashion's biggest night, set timelines buzzing.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s camp shuts down fight rumours

A clip of Rihanna and A$AP appearing to have a heated conversation in their Sprinter van after the gala then surfaced, fuelling further speculation. However, sources close to the couple told TMZ that the pair wasn’t fighting.

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On Wednesday, 6 May, an insider told the publication that the two, who previously trended after a shooting incident, were exhausted after an extremely long day. Sources said that the celebrity couple had been going nonstop for nearly 16 hours on Monday, running between preparations, appearances, and the main gala event.

One source said the video shows nothing more than two exhausted people who were running on empty.

"It was a long day, and they were running on empty," the source was quoted as saying.

People assumed the couple wasn’t on good terms after a video of A$AP chatting up a woman, who has now been identified as Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, a fashion editor and stylist, surfaced. In the video, Rihanna seemingly looked unhappy.

Sources told TMZ that the clip doing the rounds does not show the full context, as Giovanna allegedly first spoke to Rihanna and the two were laughing together before moving her attention to A$AP Rocky.

According to the sources, Giovanna was joking with Rocky about his necklace while Rihanna handled an interview a few feet away. Sources insisted that it was a Met Gala small talk that got taken way out of context.

Watch the full clip below:

Peeps react after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky clear the air

Following TMZ’s report, social media users had mixed reactions. Some said it was normal for couples to have off moments after a long day, while others remained unconvinced by the explanation.

Here are some of the comments:

mrsklav15 asked:

“So, couples are supposed to be smiling ear to ear every minute they’re out together?”

jettazm questioned:

“Where’s the lip readers at?!”

chokol8_droppaa joked:

“Nahh, Ri was tired, and her feet were hurting. She was talking about how she can’t wait for this to be over 😂😂😂 I know that look.”

rap_something asked:

“So ASAP Rocky is not allowed to speak to any other female except Rihanna? 🤦🏾‍♂️”

veronica__1971 laughed:

“Ya do too much!! Ya will create a whole narrative by a pic 😂”

Peeps reacted to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s explanation. Image: Neilson Barnard/MG26

Source: Getty Images

Tyla addresses viral video of Rihanna ignoring her at 2026 Met Gala

Rihanna didn't only trend for her interactions with her partner A$AP Rocky, but also with South African musician Tyla.

Briefly News reported that Rihanna sparked reactions after seemingly snubbing Tyla at the event.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip of Tyla explaining what actually happened and how an awkward encounter with Rihanna last year influenced how she handled the situation this time.

Source: Briefly News