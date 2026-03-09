Rihanna's Los Angeles Home Targeted in Shooting Incident, Woman Arrested

A woman allegedly fired several shots toward Rihanna’s Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon, 8 March 2026

Rihanna was reportedly inside the home, but her representatives could not be reached for comment

Fans reacted on social media, with many sharing their thoughts on the situation and speculating about the identity of the shooter

A woman was arrested after shooting at Rihanna's mansion. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety, DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Gilbert Flores/WWD

Barbados singer Rihanna is dominating headlines after her home in Los Angeles, United States, was targeted.

Rihanna previously shared a behind-the-scenes video of a day in her life, raising the hopes of music lovers after revealing that she is back in the studio.

Now, Rihanna is back in the news after a woman attacked her home on Sunday afternoon, 8 March 2026.

TMZ reports that a woman around 30 years old was apprehended after firing multiple rounds from her vehicle toward Rihanna's house.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that the woman drove up near Rihanna’s Los Angeles mansion and discharged several shots in the direction of the home. It's unclear what prompted the incident.

The sources further told the publication that the singer was home at the time of the shooting but was unharmed. It's unclear whether her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot Rose and Rocki, were at the home at the time.

Police officers swiftly rushed to the scene and took the woman into custody without further incident. Detectives are currently investigating the motive.

Rihanna’s representatives were contacted for a comment, but had reportedly not responded by the time TMZ published the article.

Peeps react to shooting at Rihanna's home

After TMZ shared the report on Instagram, users expressed relief that Rihanna was safe. Others joked about the woman's identity.

Here are some of the comments:

cendrellaam said:

“Glad she’s safe. Everyone deserves peace in their own home🤍🙏🏼”

skrwdx joked:

“It was probably Drake with his wig on.”

brunon.andrade critiqued:

“Rihanna’s house was just shot at, and her children were most likely there. Which is why I’m confused why y’all are using this situation to make album jokes. Some of y’all are so odd.”

teon.adams84 suggested:

“Just sell that house and come and stay in the caribbean please, people in the Caribbean will never do you that @badgalriri”

cj.brock said:

“What we gotta do now is have RIRi hire an ex-Navy Seal so sit on the roof 🔥🔥🔥”

charlotte__conner remarked:

“Yeah, I would move ASAP! I’m so glad everyone is ok. This world is crazy.”

smma_ox shared:

“Omg I pray she recovers. That’s a tragedy :( I pray the fam is good too. The fandom will wait patiently for the new album to pop out.”

Peeps reacted after the shooting incident at Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

