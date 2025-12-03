Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna recently snapped about her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky

The video of her snapping was taken at the Gotham Awards, which quickly went viral online

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the singer snapping at her partner

Rihanna snapped about her baby daddy. Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Source: Instagram

Yoh, the Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, had many netizens stunned with the recent stunt she pulled on her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, at the Gotham Awards.

The popular star, who just gave birth to her baby girl in 2025, made headlines on social media after the famous tabloid, TMZ, shared a video of her snapping at the American rapper after the awards ceremony on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

In the clip, Rihanna is seen telling A$AP Rocky that they should leave as they have kids at home. Towards the end of the video, the singer further mentions that he had told her that they were going to leave the ceremony after it had ended.

"Exclusive 🚨 Rihanna wasn’t playing at the Gotham Awards 👀😭 New video shows her telling A$AP Rocky she’s leaving and he looks a little too caught up in the crowd to keep up," the video was captioned.

Watch the full clip below:

Fans react to Rihanna snapping at A$AP Rocky

Shortly after the video of the star who recently hit a major career milestone circulated on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

melaniensanders said:

"They’re so cute…she was just letting him know she was gonna head on out while he gallivanted, and then he remembered the play."

majormagic_ wrote:

"That ain’t no wear near snappy! She said, 'You told me we leaving.' She is executing his plan. He just got caught up in the pictures real quick! 😂🤣 Y'all dragging it, it’s regular talk."

melissaetn commented:

"What does a woman, ready to leave to get back to the 3 kids they have at home, have to do with her being a Pisces? 😂😂😂 Y’all are obsessed with these zodiac signs, and it sounds RIDICULOUS."

akilaface mentioned:

"Tbh she’s over fame, he’s just now fr getting his shine on because of her."

endless.xoxo.beauty responded:

"He handled it with so much grace!"

bryannagena replied:

"This is why cultural competence is important, because when non black people try to label black folks' emotions or actions, they always miss the mark and overly sensationalise it. Nothing happened here."

singer_mixologist_chef stated:

"All she said was you told me we were leaving, as in she said her goodbyes, and he was still running his mouth 😂 there was nothing negative or angry about what she said or her tone."

Fans reacted to Rihanna snapping at A$AP Rocky. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna trolled for stealing A$AP Rocky's clothes

In more Rihanna updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a picture of the singer wearing her boyfriend A$AP Rocky's clothes. Online users shared side-by-side photos of the couple wearing the exact outfit, and trolled the singer for constantly "stealing" her man's clothes.

However, many social media fans argued that Riri looked much better in the outfit and thus deserved a pass because of how well she styled it.

Source: Briefly News