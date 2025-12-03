South African rapper Da Les recently opened up about using drugs to numb pain in his interview with L-Tido

The star shared some personal revelations about the life he used to live before he suffered a stroke

Many netizens were stunned by this revelation, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Yoh, finally, the popular South African rapper Da Les has coughed out what has been on his chest for a long time during his recent interview with L-Tido.

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, L-Tido shared a preview of his interview with the star who had suffered a stroke in 2024. During his first interview after facing crucial health matters, Da Les opened up about his use of drugs to numb his pain.

In the clip, the rapper, who had moved to America to recover, seemed emotional as he spoke about how the drugs affected his life. He also apologised for all his wrongdoings during this conversation with L-Tido.

Netizens react to Da Les' revelation

Shortly after the star opened up about using drugs in an interview, many netizens couldn't back, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MalumePancakes_ said:

"Man, he doesn't even look the same anymore. I'm just glad we didn't lose him, too, man."

@Itz_M0rgan_ wrote:

"We need more people to speak up about the dangers of drugs."

@phestahiver commented:

"This I will watch, men’s health is not talked about enough. I was on the verge of a stroke; luckily, I saw the signs and got myself admitted. Gents, where do you think all that alcohol goes?"

@MegaFunTweets responded:

"He stopped sniffing that powder, right? Because it does no one any good in the long run."

@Manny_867 replied:

"Good to see the North God doing better. Spread the awareness of drug abuse."

@___eatzz commented:

"L-Tido laughing at Da Les asking for him to cut a certain part out cause he knew he was never gonna do such a thing."

rxndai mentioned:

"Happy he’s opening up to us when he doesn’t need to. @2freshles is a legend. I hope he knows that ❤️. Shoutout @l_tido."

nankulopusko stated:

"That Diddy part, 😅😂😂😂 its funny don't take it out. He understood what he meant - speaking from the house party perspective. Not the nonsense! Diddy Did."

psychdaemcee_za shared:

"Speedy Recovery to Big Bro, can’t wait for him to get back to his Tippy Toes."

Lvovo's hopeful despite 10% of his body still not functioning

Briefly News previously reported that in 2022, South African kwaito artist Lvovo Derrango was dealt a heavy blow when he suffered a minor stroke mid-performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal. The artist has now shared an update regarding his health, revealing that his body is about 90% functional post-stroke.

The 44-year-old musician spoke candidly to Isolezwe about his health and career. He shared that his recovery is almost complete, as he can drive, walk and stand without aid. However, the Bayangisukela hitmaker explained that he still struggles with 10% of his body functions, including the fingers on his left hand, which look deformed.

