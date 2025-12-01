Lasizwe Dambuza Shoots His Shot at Prince Kaybee, SA Stunned: “Yooh It’s About to Get Messy”
- South African influencer and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza recently shot his shot at Prince Kaybee
- The reality TV star left many netizens stunned after asking to take the music producer out on a date in public
- Many of his fans couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions
Bathong, Lasizwe, is one brave person! The popular content creator and social media influencer left many of his followers in awe after he shot his shot at the controversial music producer Prince Kaybee in public.
Wonders shall never end, at least not with Lasizwe around. The reality TV star decided to brace himself and confidently ask the Charlotte hitamker out on a date, on Monday, 1 December 2025.
Despite his fallout with his older brother Lungile, Dambuza is determined to see himself dining with the star.
However, the content creator isn't the only one who was brave enough to ask a fellow celebrity out as an unknown man in November 2025; also shot his shot at the controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He wrote:
"Can I take you out on a date? I promise it won’t be awkward."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Lasizwe's bravery
Shortly after the star made it clear on social media that he wants to take Prince Kaybee out on a date, many internet users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@MasterC_SA said:
"Yooh, it's about to get messy."
@Amor_kotola wrote:
"Patiently waiting for his response."
@MalumePancakes_ responded:
"You're literally famous for awkward dates dawg."
@Kgo0607 replied:
"Aowa you can't be taking out a mjita on a date, we know that you're an own goal, but at least respect the guy.. At least tell him I have tickets to Carling Black Label."
@Sultan_Asadini tweeted:
"That promise is already awkward, but may it materialise without eating his gym and studio time. Of course, it’s up to him."
Lasizwe speaks on his father's passing
In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe was left shattered by the passing of his father. He posted the tragic passing on social media, saying he was very confused by it. As a result, Lasizwe lost both parents, having also spoken about his mom's death.
"My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered! First my mom, now my dad!" he said.
SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's support for Cassper Nyovest
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest's overconfidence got him in trouble on social media, again, and the trolls have been feasting on him since.
Sizwe Dhlomo chimed in on the buzz about Cassper Nyovest's hot take during his interview. Cassper Nyovest's latest interview with L-Tido is the trending topic, and social media won't let Mufasa catch a break for all that he said. The Doc Shebeleza rapper is being called out by netizens for boasting about his success. He is also being criticised for calling other rappers "small boys."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za