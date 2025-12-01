South African influencer and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza recently shot his shot at Prince Kaybee

The reality TV star left many netizens stunned after asking to take the music producer out on a date in public

Many of his fans couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, Lasizwe, is one brave person! The popular content creator and social media influencer left many of his followers in awe after he shot his shot at the controversial music producer Prince Kaybee in public.

Wonders shall never end, at least not with Lasizwe around. The reality TV star decided to brace himself and confidently ask the Charlotte hitamker out on a date, on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Despite his fallout with his older brother Lungile, Dambuza is determined to see himself dining with the star.

However, the content creator isn't the only one who was brave enough to ask a fellow celebrity out as an unknown man in November 2025; also shot his shot at the controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

He wrote:

"Can I take you out on a date? I promise it won’t be awkward."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Lasizwe's bravery

Shortly after the star made it clear on social media that he wants to take Prince Kaybee out on a date, many internet users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MasterC_SA said:

"Yooh, it's about to get messy."

@Amor_kotola wrote:

"Patiently waiting for his response."

@MalumePancakes_ responded:

"You're literally famous for awkward dates dawg."

@Kgo0607 replied:

"Aowa you can't be taking out a mjita on a date, we know that you're an own goal, but at least respect the guy.. At least tell him I have tickets to Carling Black Label."

@Sultan_Asadini tweeted:

"That promise is already awkward, but may it materialise without eating his gym and studio time. Of course, it’s up to him."

Lasizwe speaks on his father's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe was left shattered by the passing of his father. He posted the tragic passing on social media, saying he was very confused by it. As a result, Lasizwe lost both parents, having also spoken about his mom's death.

"My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered! First my mom, now my dad!" he said.

