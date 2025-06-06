Sizwe Dhlomo recently defended Cassper Nyovest after social media turned on him

The rapper is catching flack online over the comments he made during an interview, including those about A-Reece's career

Meanwhile, others said despite his arrogance, no other rapper could match the level of success Cassper Nyovest has reached

Cassper Nyovest's overconfidence got him in trouble on social media, again, and the trolls have been feasting on him since.

Sizwe Dhlomo comes to Cassper Nyovest's defence

Cassper Nyovest's latest interview with L-Tido is the trending topic, and social media won't let Mufasa catch a break for all that he said.

The Doc Shebeleza rapper is being called out by netizens for boasting about his success. He is also being criticised for calling other rappers "small boys."

Not only that, but Mufasa is also catching flak from A-Reece fans for calling the Paradise hitmaker a C-list rapper, and claiming that he's not afraid of his often savage supporters, the Slimes.

And so came the "has been" comments and claims that Cassper "fell off" and was trying to be "relevant" through A-Reece. However, Twitter (X) user hlovo_ shot back at the trolls and highlighted Mufasa's success over the years:

"Say whatever you want about Cassper and his music, but at the end of the day, he is HIM. Only one rapper has achieved those milestones, and we were all there to witness it. Probably the first SA rapper to actually live the life he rapped about."

Responding to the post was Sizwe Dhlomo, who exclaimed, "Facts!" and seemingly backed the tweep's statement:

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's comment

A-Reece fans came in guns blazing, ready to question whether Cassper was valid for "firing shots" at the rapper:

QortezThat asked:

"Yeah, but A-Reece is not an A-list artist?"

diebands_ was curious:

"I wonder if Sizwe even likes Reece, or even plays him at all."

kekemotsie argued:

"I don’t get it, though. Reece also lives the life he raps about. He doesn’t rap about things he doesn’t have, I would expect him to rap about a Bentley if he had it."

ITsolanku53043 bashed Sizwe Dhlomo:

"You're just like these so-called South African OGs, you like talking too much, shut up!"

Meanwhile, others agreed that Mufasa's streak was unmatched:

floyd_phoks said:

"They just hate to admit it."

Nhlaka_niphoo clarified:

"Cass was giving game and advising, but Reece fans just want to see Reece beef with everyone. Sadly, one day, the Slimes will outgrow him and he'll be stuck because he didn't capitalise now and make the right moves instead of being niche."

Serogol83306849 wrote:

"They can all cry, but @casspernyovest is him. They hate him for his success, but play his music in their cribs. Men are women these days."

Bonginko01 added:

"@casspernyovest has proven himself over the years in the game. Hate him or love him."

