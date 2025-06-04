Cassper Nyovest set social media abuzz with his third appearance on the L-Tido Podcast, where he took swipes at several stars

The rapper didn’t hold back, aiming at fellow artists A-Reece and Prince Kaybee and sparking major reactions online

Fans quickly called him out amid a string of rants, saying he was only seeking attention with his jabs

Caspper Nyovest is trending against the backdrop of his viral L-Tido Podcast interview.

The star who has made the podcast his playing ground was making his third appearance and seemingly took a swipe at several stars as he marked his territory as the real OG.

Cassper Nyovest took aim at Prince Kaybee during a podcast interview. Images: princekaybee_sa, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Since L-Tido posted a viral interview snippet on X, formerly Twitter, thousands of comments and reactions have been received.

Cassper Nyovest takes shots at A-Reece and Prince Kaybee

During the interview, Cassper Nyovest requested a boxing match with MacG and revealed why he can’t box against Sol Phenduka.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassper Nyovest has a fallout with Podcast and Chill with MacG, often exchanging blows online.

Not long ago, Sol Phenduka playfully trolled Cassper during his Awkward Date with Lasizwe.

A week later, Cassper Nyovest has taken a swipe at Sol and his co-host MacG.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was spotted out and about. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The star took a swipe not only at Sol Phenduka and MacG but also at Prince Kaybee and A-Reece.

While speaking about his career, he made it known that he was uncancellable since he is the OG.

He referred to other stars as ‘small boys’ as he set the record straight about his career, which often thrust him into trends.

Cassper Nyovest takes a dig at Prince Kaybee

Despite taking jabs at A-Reece, he also likened himself to Prince Kaybee.

Cassper Nyovest has it that the two are now retired and often play video games to pass the time, despite him being paid for that, unlike Prince Kaybee.

The two stars who are said to have personal issues against each other often exchange blows online after they disagreed on a celebrity boxing match.

Years later, it seems the two are yet to settle their differences.

Mzansi weighs in on now-viral clip

The clip has undoubtedly gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Some X users quickly called Cassper Nyovest to order, while others said A-Reece had better streaming numbers than him on several digital streaming platforms.

Others said he was just trying to seek attention. It seems all his jabs missed as fans blast him for his remarks during the interview.

@visse_ss commented:

"Trying to stay relevant is hard these days."

@AvuN38918164 posted:

"Cassper isn't outstreaming Reece, maybe YouTube, but definitely not Apple and Spotify."

@IamSizweking noted:

"The only way to get views is to mention Sol and MacG, no other way."

Cassper Nyovest slams Sol Phenduka

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest slammed Sol Phenduka over his recent claims.

Sol Phenduka recently made bold claims against Cassper Nyovest, revealing that the star has him to thank.

Against hiscliams Cassper Nyovest seemingly sang from a different hymnal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News