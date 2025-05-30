Podcaster Sol Phenduka recently topped Twitter trends when musician Cassper Nyovest dragged him

The Podcast and Chill co-host received criticism from the rapper when he claimed he resurrected Don Nyoviolas nickname

The North West rapper responded to Phenduka's X post by telling him not to give himself too much credit

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cassper Nyovest slams Sol Phenduka. Images: CassperNyovest and Solphendukaa

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka was humiliated by Cassper Nyovest on social media on Friday, 30 May when he claimed to have resurrected the rapper's nickname.

The podcaster, who recently defended his Kia on X, reveals that the Don Nyoviolas name became popular became popular because of him.

X user @zothanigwamanda shared a screenshot of Cassper's Facebook post: "The Don Nyoviolas."

"Cassper is calling himself with the name you gave him," said the social media user.

The podcaster replied that it's an old name that even he [Cassper] had forgotten but he [Phenduka] resurrected it.

The rapper slammed Phenduka and replied: "You’re giving yourself a bit too much credit there madakweni. Relaxa!"

South Africans react to the rapper and podcaster's exchange

@Oracle5152 said:

"We never knew that name before Sol Phenduka called you though. We stand with Sol in these difficult times."

@HereWithShit replied:

"He's low-key kinda asking to be a Chillers guest."

@Breakbeats_SA replied:

"Damn! Madakweni sounds worse than Madakwana. Madakwana sounds like uyadakwa nje mbijana apha naphaya, Madakweni sounds like uhlala ekuDakweni straight."

@Gaoemow responded:

"@Solphendukaa is big bro. You mize (ignore) or whatever, you'll end up clashing, more or less you in the same industry that needs maturity at high! You mized him, got what in return? Chillers are still with Sol and your fans are with you. Lol, you just hating now. Nyoviolas, dankie Sol."

@DisaRoboro said:

"Madakweni? Sol is just trying to claim his crown as Don Nyoviolas' hype man. But let's be real, the only madakweni here is whoever paid R91K for a laptop in Mpumalanga, now that's wild."

@MatlowaneMJ wrote:

"He resurrected that name, we never knew about Nyoviolas up until we saw that video. Onore refe wena credit (give him credit). Shapelang Cassper matsoho," (give Cassper a round of applause).

Cassper ignores Sol

The award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest also humiliated the Kaya 959 radio personality a few weeks ago when he ignored him in the parking lot.

The video of an intoxicated Phenduka made headlines on social media when the musician left him hanging when he tried to greet the rapper.

The podcaster addressed the viral video of him being drunk and interacting with the artist and admitted he was drunk in the video.

Rapper critices the 'Podcast and Chill' host. Images: Solphendukaa and CassperNyovest

Source: Instagram

“I was booked”: Sol Phenduka reacts to the viral drinking video with Cassper Nyovest

Podcaster Sol Phenduka has addressed the viral video of him being drunk and interacting with rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Phenduka, who was seen trying to talk to Cassper Nyovest but was given the cold shoulder, admits he was drunk in the video.

Fans of the popular broadcaster and reality TV star took to the video to respond to the podcaster's reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News