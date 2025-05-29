Talented actress Matshepo Sekgopi from The River recently commented award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's death

Sekgopi played the role of Chweneyagae's on-screen sister, Dimpho Mokoena in the 1Magic telenovela,

The River fans and South Africans took to social media this week to comfort the actress who is mourning

'The River' actor Presley Chweneyagae dies. Image: PresleyChweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Actress Matshepo Sekgopi, who played Presley Chweneyagae's on-screen sister on The River, is shocked by the actor's death on Tuesday, 27 May.

Sekgopi, who starred opposite Thabiso Ramotshela in The River played the role of Dimpho Mokoena, while Chweneyagae portrayed the role of her on-screen brother, Cobra Mokoena.

The talented actress took to her X account on Wednesday, 28 May to react to her co-star's death.

"I still don't understand," wrote the brokenhearted actress.

South Africans comfort the actress

@Smaangele reacted:

"Ow baby. I’m so sorry."

Actress @Zenande_Mcfen wrote:

"I am so sorry baby."

@Fukxxs replied:

"Askies Dimpho. Tshedisegang ausi."

@Tshepyalliam said:

"That was your brother Dimples askies."

@thatomos said:

"Strength to you, my angel."

Cobra's memorial and funeral

The family of South African actor, Presley Chweneyagae confirmed on Wednesday, 28 May, that his funeral service will be held on the 7 June in Pretoria.

His memorial services will also be held on 3 and 5 June in Mahikeng and Gauteng.

The Tsotsi and The River passed away from natural causes on Tuesday at 40 years, according to the statement.

Tributes pour in for the actor

@Chelsea_Uncle said:

"RIP Legend. Here is a genuine question. Why are South African celebrities dying in big numbers in recent times?"

@lunakhosithole wrote:

"Ahh Cobrizi bafethu! May his soul attain eternal repose. I am deeply anguished and utterly astounded by the news of his passing. What an extraordinary talent we have lost."

@odedanilo replied:

“My Polinski for my Cobrizi”. This is one of those actors everyone knows for all their work because they were just that good. It's so sad considering he just got hit own spin off show."

@MYavhudi responded:

"What a great loss, condolences to his loved ones and everyone affected. May his soul rest in peace."

@visse_ss said:

"We’ve lost a giant in the acting world. RIP Presley. May your soul find peace."

@Nkwalikazi49300 responded:

"Kgopolo I guess you are the only one who will tell us what happened to Cobra."

@PutinOmuhle replied:

I hope he managed to salvage the relationship with his child and sorted out maintenance issues before his passing 💔 Otherwise the child will remain with a scar for life.

realmsabza said:

"Yho, this is really sad. Very saddening. RIP Mokwepa, wa le easy, Cobrizi. “I shall align.”

'The River' actress Matshepo Sekgopi reacts to actor's passing. MatshepoSekgopi

Source: Instagram

Actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane shares Presley Chweneyagae’s last video on Saturday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that fan-favourite actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane is shocked by the passing of his former co-star Presley Chweneyagae’s death.

The actor who starred opposite Presley Chweneyagae on The River has shared a video of the actor's last moments.

Fans of the Smoke and Mirrors actor took to his Instagram post to comfort him and to pay tribute to Chweneyagae.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News