Former The River actor Thabiso Ramotshela recently paid tribute to award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae

Ramotshela played the role of Presley Chweneyagae's on-screen son in the 1Magic telenovela, The River

South Africans took to social media this week to remember the thespian famously known for playing Cobra "Mokwepa" Mokoena

‘The River’ actor Presley Chweneyagae has died. Images: Presley Chweneyagae and NewzroomAfrika

Actor Thabiso Ramotshela Maseko, who played Presley Chweneyagae's on-screen son on The River, paid tribute to the actor, who passed away on Tuesday, 27 May.

Ramotshela played the role of Morena Mokoena, while Chweneyagae portrayed the role of his on-screen dad, Cobra Mokoena, in the cancelled telenovela.

The Youngins actor shared a video of his on-screen dad on his TikTok account on Tuesday, 27 May, and captioned the clip:

"I don’t even know where to start. Goodbye pops. I love you and will see you soon. R.I.P #cobrizi #presleychweneyagae."

South Africans respond to the actor's video

karabomasoeu85 wrote:

"Out of all the actors we have even in the whole world no one will ever do what this legend did, quality funny acting. Rest easy soldier."

Sinky Dikgale replied:

"He leaves after just the first season of Cobrizy wa le eazy."

Ratoo-Leratoo said:

"Oskari soon (don't say soon). Please, we need to heal because these hurts."

Vuyelwa Tsope wrote:

"I'm not one to comment on videos however your caption caught me off guard. I really hope you are okay man. God's will hurt sometimes but unfortunately; we can't doubt Him or how He does things. I hope you stay strong and please don't hesitate to speak up when things start falling apart. May his precious soul rest in perfect peace."

@MickeydeeSeptember said:

"After hearing about his death, I just thought about you, and Dimples and the bond you guys had."

lëiaa said:

"Oh Thabiso, just know that he knew how much you loved him."

Miss Seyisi responded:

"I'm so shocked and sad about his latest news. I can't imagine the pain you're going through since you know him on a personal level. Grief comes in stages but you will go through them and remember grief is like the ocean there are ups and downs."

Diteboho wrote:

"RIP Cobra but '...see you soon'? We are now afraid of such words pls don't say that Morena."

Gummies said:

"I think soon doesn't necessarily mean SOON. Remember guys life is short so soon means when the time arrives. Phephisa (be strong) Thabiso boy."

Geminibaby replied:

"Thabiso I'm sorry for your loss. But respectfully please don't say "see you soon". We don't want to lose you too. We mourn with you and hope you and your colleagues will be okay... May God protect you."

'The River' actor Tshabiso Ramotshela mourns ‘The River’ dad Presley Chweneyagae. Images: Getty Images

