South African talented actor Presley Chweneyagae's death left many netizens and celebrities heartbroken

The former Real Housewives of Durban star Zama Ngcobo also paid tribute to the former Tsotsi star

Ngcobo posted pictures of herself and the late actor on set shooting a show on her Instagram page

South African award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's sudden death left many netizens and celebrities heartbroken after it was announced that he passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at the age of 40.

Recently, the former Real Housewives of Durban and actress Zama Ngcobo paid tribute to the late actor on social media after hearing the news of his passing.

Zama posted pictures of them together on set during a shoot of a show and wrote:

"It was a privilege No. 1 Tsotsi🤝 RIPPresley #Cobrizi."

Netizens react to Zama Ngcobo's tribute

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to the star's heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Here are some of the comments below:

sboh_mthombe wrote:

"I was literally with him a week back life is really short."

itumelengmokhine said:

"No whaaaattt.... Are you serious."

kgabomochaki commented:

"This is so unbelievable, I can't believe he's really dead."

ntombi1977 responded:

"I am deeply hurt."

Former The Bold and The Beautiful actress Terry Pheto, who starred opposite Presley Chweneyagae in Tsotsi, also mourned the actor, who died on Tuesday, 27 May.

The actress who previously made headlines when she was accused of defrauding the National Lottery Commission paid tribute to Chweneyagae. The actress took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her late Tsotsi co-star.

Pheto revealed that she was shocked by the news of Chweneyagae's death and that she will forever cherish their moments together.

"I’m shocked and saddened by the news of Presley’s sudden passing. My heart goes out to his family and the rest of our friends and colleagues in the film industry. We shared an unforgettable moment when we won the Oscar. It’s a moment I will forever cherish. May his soul rest in peace," says the actress.

Chweneyagae's TV memorable roles

The Setswana-speaking actor Presley Chweneyagae won two SAFTAs (South African Film and Television Award) for his portrayal of Cobra Mokoena in The River.

TVSA confirmed that the actor starred in the award-winning TV show for six seasons and revived that character in the 13-part drama series, Cobrizi, this year (2025).

Chweneyagae has also starred in iNumber Number, 90 Plein Street, When We Were Black and Thula's Vine.

Presley Chweneyagae plans to quit acting at the age of 40

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2021 that The River star Presley Chweneyagae revealed his plans to quit acting when he reaches the age of 40.

The award-winning actor does not only plan to retire from acting but also wants to quit the whole entertainment industry when he hits 40. Presley played the role of Cobra, and the viewers of the show loved the way he brought the character to life.

