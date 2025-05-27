South African talented actor Presley Chweneyagae passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at the age of 40

An online user recently shared some exciting moments of the late star as Cobrizi on The River

Many netizens flooded social media with their tributes to the late star, who touched many hearts with his acting prowess

Netizens reminisced about late Presley Chweneyagae's memories as Cobrizi. Image: @presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

South Africa and the entertainment industry have lost a legend, the former Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae, who passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at the age of 40 left many netizens mourning his sudden death.

SA cherishes Presley's moments as Cobrizi on The River

As the country is still shaken by his death, many netizens went on social media to honour Chweneyagae's passing with some of his epic moments on the popular telenovela, The River, as Cobrizi.

Before his passing, the late actor had scored a TV show which focused on his character on The River. Cobrizi followed the life of Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena, and had 13 episodes. It premiered on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 16 March 2025 and had recently concluded the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An online user @PortiaMoemedi posted several funny clips of Presley on The River on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

Watch the clips below:

Fans pay tribute to late Presley Chweneyagae

Shortly after they reminisced on Chweneyagae's epic moments on The River, many netizens also paid tribute to the late actor. Here's what they had to say:

@MrBrackadash said:

"For me, this will always be my favourite video of Presley Chweneyagae. I have many of his videos in my gallery, people will always ask me why I have so many of Cobrizi's videos. Cobrizi always had energy & vibe."

@LindiweDube_ wrote:

"Aaaw man Cobra wa le easy."

@FortKnoxCrypto commented:

"Cobrizi was truly iconic, RIP Presley. Gone too soon."

@SaintValz responded:

"When Presley was Cobra, I really don't believe they scripted his parts. Dude was constantly spitting bars."

@MarvinMims4 replied:

"Thank you for posting this. 😢 We are going to miss him so much."

@PortiaMoemedi mentioned:

"Presley Chweneyagae gave us iconic memes, Cobrizi banna!"

SA mourned the death of actor Presley Chweneyagae. Image: @presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

A look at Presley Chweneyagae's career

Presley was a talented actor, writer and director whose career spanned decades. The star rose to fame with his role in the 2005 award-winning film, Tsotsi. He continued to showcase his talent and cemented his place among South Africa's greatest actors.

Chweneyagae's other notable roles include Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013), Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena in the award-winning drama series The River. He was also the lead actor in the spin-off show Cobrizi, named after his character on The River.

Presley Chweneyagae’s Foundation received R15 Million from National Lotteries Commission

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February 2024 that Presley Chweneyagae has been implicated in an SIU investigation for allegedly laundering R15 million through his foundation.

Chweneyagae Foundation received the funds from the NLC and transferred a significant portion to a company owned by the wife of a former NLC chief operating officer. Social media users are calling for Chweneyagae's arrest and criticising the lack of convictions in corruption cases.

Source: Briefly News