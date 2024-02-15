Presley Chweneyagae has been implicated in an SIU investigation for allegedly laundering R15 million through his foundation

Chweneyagae Foundation received the funds from the NLC and transferred a significant portion to a company owned by the wife of a former NLC chief operating officer

Social media users are calling for Chweneyagae's arrest and criticising the lack of convictions in corruption cases

Award-winning South African actor Presley Chweneyagae has also been implicated in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s latest report. According to the report, the Tsotsi star's foundation was used to launder R15 million.

Presley Chweneyagae implicated in NLC scandal

Another South African star has been named in the SIU's report on corruption. Chweneyagae’s foundation was used to swindle R15 million meant for the upliftment of the community.

The SIU uncovered the bombshell from the findings of a recent investigation that was presented before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. According to a post shared on the organisation's official X page, @RSASIU, The Presley Chweneyagae Foundation received R15 million from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Chweneyagae Foundation allegedly used to launder funds

The report further gave a breakdown of how the money was used. The report highlighted a concerning incident in 2016 involving the Southern African Youth Movement (SAYM) and the Chweneyagae Foundation. SAYM applied to the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) on behalf of the foundation to oversee a future musical documentary and poetry arts program.

However, the SIU's investigation revealed potential money laundering activities. Of the R15m grant, R2.9m was transferred to Iron Bridge Travelling Agency and Events in August 2016, a company owned by the wife of former NLC chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba, Rebotile Malomane.

Mzansi calls for Chweneyagae's arrest

Social media users are still wondering why the people implicated in the SIU's investigation are still not behind bars. Many said everyone should be arrested for stealing from the poor.

@TororoESO said:

"Unfortunately, there's no conviction it's only new revaluations."

@Soweto_God added:

"So the Tsotsi crew really took it literally "

@RNaidoo said:

"They are all just thieves. The reason I never play @sa_lottery ‍♂️"

Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi implicated in SIU's latest report

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Terry Pheto's name has popped up once again in the Special Investigating Unit's recent findings. Popular fashion designer Thula Sindi was also mentioned in the report.

Tsotsi actress Terry Pheto is making headlines again after a recent report by the SIU. The star, who lost her lux home after being implicated in the Lotteries Commission scandal, allegedly benefitted more than that from the NLC.

