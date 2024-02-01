Arthur Mafokate's bid to release his Midrand guesthouse from a preservation order by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the NPA was rejected after a court ruling

The property was preserved following an investigation into a R9.3 million tender awarded to Mafokate's company which revealed the misappropriation of funds

Social media users are calling for Mafokate's arrest, criticising him for allegedly stealing from underprivileged communities

Arthur Mafokate is still trying to get the NPS to release his lush property from a preservation order after the lotto scandal involving him in 2022.

Arthur Mafokate's application was dismissed by the court. Image: @arthurmafokate

Source: Instagram

Court throws out Arthur Mafokate's application

Arthur Mafokate allegedly filed for the court to release his Midrand guesthouse from the grip of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) following the order to preserve the property.

According to a post shared by MDN News on social media, the legendary Kwaito star's property was preserved after an investigation by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) into the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) discovered that Mafokate's company won a R9.3 million tender from the South Africa Arts and Development Organisation to educate those from under-privileged backgrounds about the business of music.

Upon investigation, the SIU discovered that Mafokate's company only used R1.8 million on the project and used the remaining R7.5 million to buy the seized property. Mafokate recently applied for his property to be released arguing that he was entitled to the money because his business delivered. The application was thrown out the window.

Mzansi calls for Mafokate's arrest

Social media users are still wondering why Mafokate is still being allowed to roam free. Many said he should be arrested for stealing from the poor and less privileged.

@FutureBite said:

"Arrest him now."

@AbednigoMonyai added:

"This guy he’s greedy. Our grandparents have been chowed by lotto for a while. Then he decided to go ask funds to proceed his own personal projects. "

@SouthAfricanSon commented:

"Tsotsi. They ate our money through the biggest scam of the world. NATIONAL LOTTERY."

@GeneralDonjulio said:

"This ppl must be arrested! The justice system in SA protects the criminals! This system is designed to protect corrupt politicians!!!"

Elton Janties in trouble with the law again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Elton Janties' estranged girlfriend Ashleigh Olge has allegedly filed for a protection order against the star for allegedly threatening her.

Former Springboks fly-half Elton Jantjies is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who made headlines after being handed a four-year ban from playing professional rugby, is allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News