Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi's old high school recently received a much-needed facelift

Jim Mvabaza Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape received a major upgrade thanks to a R1.4 million renovation project

The renovation was made possible thanks to sponsors Bucco Timber City and RYOBI and has inspired many SA netizens

Springbok Makazole Mapimpi's story inspired sponsors to renovate and uplift his old, dilapidated high school. Image: @makazoli, @ryobi_africa

In the true spirit of Ubuntu, Makazole Mapimpi has sowed back into the community that raised and educated him.

The school where South African rugby champion Mapimpi used to go as a boy got a R1.4 million facelift and was handed back to the community on Monday, January 29th.

School receives major upgrade inspired by Springbok

Jim Mvabaza Senior Secondary School in Twecu, Eastern Cape, was in dire condition before the significant change. But thanks to sponsors Bucco Timber City and RYOBI, the school now has new buildings, supplies, and even stationery for the students, The South African reports.

"When RYOBI embarked on the task of telling Springbok Makazole Mapimpi’s life story, we didn’t just want it to end there.

"We wanted to make a tangible difference for the people of Twecu, where the two-time world champion grew up," RYOBI shared in an Instagram post.

Thanks to the worthy project, the school's once unusable classrooms have been restored into a place where learners can thrive.

Ryobi added that Mapmpi's story is about hope and triumph against incredible odds and hoped that the school's restoration would help inspire and nurture the next generation of future Springboks.

SA amazed by the school makeover

Netizens were touched and inspired by the news of Mapimpi's newly renovated old school and responded with positive comments on Facebook.

Cawi Beeff Shata wrote:

"The deed of the so called quotas players. Well done Makazole, you are indeed the true Son of the Soil."

Norma Kilfoil commented:

"Way to go Mak, what a wonderful thing to do for the community. You will be blessed beyond measure! ."

Zikhona Mtiyo said:

"May God bless you with billions ❤️❤️❤️."

Princess Vilakazi replied:

"May your pockets never run dry."

Christy Hlongz said:

"May God bless you abundantly ."

Jandera Green commented:

"Excellent job."

