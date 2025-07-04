A snake captured in an unusual position with a swollen midsection sparked online speculation, with users debating the cause

The unsettling sight of the large reptile, appearing to have consumed a considerable amount of food, was shared on Facebook

Social media users expressed intense curiosity about its meal and a significant fear regarding its size and open mouth

A compelling video featuring a large snake in a rather unusual and alarming posture garnered massive attention across social media.

The unsettling clip was shared on Facebook by Ezekiel tv2, attracting a massive number of views, likes, and comments from intrigued and fearful audiences.

The video presents an intimidating snake from an angle that gives the impression of it hanging, suspended inside what looks like a cage. Its mouth is wide open, suggesting it is either in the process of swallowing or ready to consume something substantial. The most striking feature, however, is its visibly thick, bloated stomach, which indicates that it has just finished eating a very large meal.

In the background, the audible murmurs and noises of people suggest that a crowd has gathered, drawn by the dramatic sight of the reptile. The mere size of the snake, combined with its swollen midsection, paints a clear picture of its recent powerful feast. The wide-open mouth adds an element of raw, wild nature to the scene, leaving viewers to ponder the identity of its enormous last supper and the implications of encountering such a creature in the wild.

SA is fascinated and fearful

The video prompted an outpouring of curiosity and concern from social media users. Many commenters were mostly interested in solving the mystery of what the snake had managed to swallow to cause such a noticeable expansion in its belly, speculating on different possibilities.

Some admitted their fear, stating that they would never approach such a creature. Others interpreted the snake's wide-open mouth as a potential sign of continued hunger or an immediate threat, suggesting it was ready to strike again.

User @Vladyslav Yavorskyy Shloma said:

"The only animal that suffers when eating."

User @Engr Chijioke Emma shared:

"The serpent was cursed by God indeed. To eat is just great suffering for it."

User @Etido James added:

"Oh my goodness! What a twist!"

User @Shanice Ndunge commented:

"How God makes your enemies suffer for going against you."

User @Moiti Abenego shared:

"What makes people pity this animal for crying out loud?

User @Tinashe Samson said:

"It looks like a human."

User @Menash Scelo shared:

"Imagine staying with this because of money."

