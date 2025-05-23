A family spotted a snake slithering inside the plastered wall at their KZN home, leaving them scared and screaming in fear, and shaken

The incident was captured on video and shared on Facebook, showing a visibly astonished and scarred family

Social media users were shocked and offered advice, from running out of the house to pouring hot water where it disappeared to

A family was shocked to see a snake on the wall in their kitchen. Image: Ningizim KamaSibisi Hadebe

Source: Facebook

A family had an encounter with one of the most feared reptiles after spotting it on their wall and seeing it disappear right in front of their eyes, unsure where it went.

The shocking video was shared on Facebook by Ningizim KamaSibisi Hadebe, attracting massive views, likes and comments from social media users who gave the family many pieces of advice.

The snake creeps through the wall crack

In the clip, a small snake is seen moving inside an unpainted, plastered wall. It coils itself slightly, tries turning around, and then slides right back inside the crack like it owns the place. The household started screaming as panic set in, and honestly, same.

The wall looks like it was newly built, and the snake slipping into it gave serious haunted house energy. With the snake vanishing, some people couldn't even process to keep living there, knowing it might still be lurking around.

Many wondered where the snake went and told the family to close it in the wall with cement. Image: Ningizim KamaSibisi Hadebe

Source: Facebook

Mzansi is scared of the snake

Social media users flooded the comment section, detailing their shock, and others shared amusing comments. Many begged the family to seal the hole with cement ASAP. Some said they'd never sleep again in that house, even jokingly saying they'd put the house on sale afterwards.

Suggestions flew in, with people saying to pour hot water in the hole. Others, however, said the snake was harmless, saying there were probably rats around the house and that it was going after them.

User @Emjay Da Barber advised:

"Put cement and plaster it and call it snake wall💯🤌🏽😅."

User @Rio Rio joked:

"The time you were talking to it while Adam was away, you weren't afraid. Now you're done with Adam, you're fraid of your friend."

User @Anele Anele

"It's not witchcraft, nobody is thakathing (bewitching) you. You have other insects living there, and it want to eat them. You are safer with it around😒."

User @Sooriah Dayalan asked:

"Did that snake go backwards into the wall🤔?"

User @tambwe Maria Tshipanda commented:

"Boil water from the kettle, that will solve the situation quickly."

User @Moses Tlokotsi Mashiloane

"That is a harmless brown house snake. There must be rats within your vicinity."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

A KZN snake rescuer was called to save a Southern African python playing hide-and-seek in the bushes in the coastal part of the province called Munster.

A young guy recorded a massive snake he saw after opening his car engine and shared the clip on TikTok, shocking online users.

A snake handler from KZN named Nick Evans was called to help a terrified lady who had discovered a snake hiding in a stuffed bear in a wooden wendy house.

Source: Briefly News