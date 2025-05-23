A video featuring taxi drivers and local gents sharing how they spot cheating women drew the attention of many online

The chatty street interviews were posted on Instagram and featured candid answers to some spicy questions

Social media was left in tears from laughter, with many joking that men were finally getting a taste of their own medicine, and others calling out tribal stereotypes

Taxi gents shared how they could tell when women were cheating, leaving many online users in stitches. Image: theboyssouthafrica

A funny and spicy convo transpired at a local taxi rank when a content creator visited to speak to drivers about women, and the men didn't hold back.

The content creator, Instagram user @theboyssouthafrica, shared the video on the platform, sparking laughter and comments about how men liked making themselves victims.

Taxi rank men speak about relationships

The creator pulled up to taxi drivers and gents chilling in the rank to ask how they could tell when a woman was playing them. One said, if she doesn't pick up the phone or hides it, it's a wrap. Another gent avoided elaborating, just saying he didn't want to go into much detail and blamed Xhosa women the most, calling them heartbreakers.

One guy said blue ticks with no replies were a clear red flag. Another pointed fingers at women who keep their phones on silent or flight mode. When asked about romance, one taxi driver straight-up said they're not romantic, and another said these days, women confuse money for love, but that's not it.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA comments on the gents' responses

Social media users flooded the comment section sharing their amusement. Many joked that karma was finally hitting men, and it was about time they got a taste. Some called out tribal generalisation, saying Xhosa women stay catching strays while others weirdly agreed, praising Zulu women for their loyalty. Others shared how funny the clip was, wishing there would be more taxi rank content.

Taxi rank men shared which tribe they felt was not loyal in their relationship experience. Image: theboyssouthafrica

User @spova_marley said:

"Red cap has been through the most 😭😭🤣🤣eish."

User @lorenzo_ added:

"Zulu girls are loyal 😂I have to agree with him."

User @rib_crakers commented:

"How she handles her phone definitely tells you a lot. If it has a password? She's cheating, if it's always on silent? She's cheating? If she hesitates to pick up when it rings? She's cheating if she hangs up on calls as soon as you walk in. She's cheating. If she puts it upside down? Cheating."

User @the_boy_with_the_coffee_bean shared:

"When she starts paying more attention to her looks (beauty). She starts posting herself much more often on social media."

User @tashastones_ said:

"This just confirms that men will never know."

User @mahnlikeslutty joked:

"If she's Xhosa, she's cheating."

