A woman has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video showing the alarming side effects of a skincare product.

Woman shows skincare product’s effects on her skin

In the now-viral clip, which was shared by TikTok user @bophelo095, the young woman confidently displayed her face, revealing visibly lighter skin and peeling off, leaving her disappointed.

While taking to her caption, @bophelo095 called out the brand, saying:

"Gentle magic is a bleach. I don’t know if I will recover from this."

The video has sparked a wave of reactions, with many users sharing similar experiences while others expressed support and demanded a formal response from the company. Many emphasised that the responsibility lies with brands to be transparent and safe.

At the time of publishing, the skincare company has not issued a public statement. This incident has reignited conversations around product safety and the need for stricter regulations in the beauty industry.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on the woman's skincare fail

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's skincare cream gone wrong, saying:

Elainekgope shared:

"Kanti, which gentle magic do you guys use?"

I am Macekoane expressed:

"People don't understand. With gentle magic. You don't use all de products. Use soap and serum."

PoliteM stated:

"It removes dead skin, and after that, you'll be fine and glowing."

Landzź replied:

"The only good thing from Gentle Magic is the serum; leave everything else."

Mandisa nkosi shared:

"Me right now I look like I have vitiligo."

Miss M commented:

"Where did you guys buy those Gentle Magic?? I use it and my skin is normal I am not light skin."

Tsunami replied:

"The toner is a bit harsh on the skin, especially if you have sensitive skin. You can dilute the toner with water and only use it at night and or use it 3 times a week, combine that with the serum and soap. Don't forget a good sunscreen during the day, hope this helps."

