A lady took to social media to show off her glass skincare routine, and South Africans loved it

In the video, she unveiled all the products that she uses on her skin, and the clip went viral online

People enjoyed watching the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the hun's skin

One babe in Mzansi plugged South Africans with her glass skincare routine, and peeps loved it. She shared a video where she unveiled all the products she uses on her skin.

A South African lady showed off her glass skincare routine in a TikTok video. Image: @zithobemacheli1

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with her glass skincare products

TikTok user @zithobemacheli1 uploaded a video of her glass skincare routine. The young lady said in her video that her glass skincare routine mainly focuses on "hydration and promoting a healthy skin barrier."

@zithobemacheli1 then went on to showcase her glass skincare. She started with an Oil cleanser, stating that she has oily skin that is "prone to comedones," so the Oil cleanser from LamelleRSA helps the stunner's skin "loosen the gunk caused by overproduction of sebum." She then unveiled her water-based cleanser from @Yearn Skin, followed by an essence and a moisturiser.

Take a look at the woman's skincare routine below:

People love the woman's plug

The video of the stunner gained massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Many rushed to the woman's comments section to gush over her flawless skin.

Nsuku said:

"Yoh, you are gorgeous. God bless the works of my hands so I can afford this. Jesus."

Simplyzama added:

"Your skin is so beautiful, even your hands, sana."

Sweety gushed over the hun's skin, adding:

"Yhoo skincare is really 1 million."

Loveandearthofficial commented:

"Skin is literally skinning. You could also try our oil-based face serums to seal in that moisture and take that beautiful glow to another level."

