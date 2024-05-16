A South African hun took to social media to show off her random accessories haul from Shein, and peeps loved it

In the footage, she unveiled various things she purchased from the online store, and the clip went viral

The online community reacted to the lady's clip as they flooded the comments section with inquiries

A stunning babe in Johannesburg unveiled her Shein haul, and people loved it. Netizens thanked her for her plug and asked for more tips.

A South African woman unveiled her random accessories haul from Shein in a TikTok video. Image: @jennifer rendie

Source: Instagram

Lady shares random accessories from Shein

Social media user @jennifer__rendie uploaded a video showing off all the random accessories she bought from Shein. In the clip, the woman flexed her screen protector, which she purchased along with a phone cover and selfie equipment, which came with a camera remote.

She also unveiled her cute car key ring, which had pearls and various other things. The video captured the attention of many people in Mzansi, and within a few hours of its publication, it clocked over 48K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the stunner's Shein haul below:

People loved the woman's plug

Many online users love to see the items others purchase from online stores. The video of the lady went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that Shein is a treasure as they gushed over her things in the comments.

Diego said:

"Things I never knew I needed."

Hlehle Zikhali gushed over the woman's clip, saying:

"Soo detailed! love the shein haul."

MokhuseKagi was impressed:

"I love your choice of accessories."

Samukelisiwe Zungu added:

"This is very handy, thanks Ms J."

A commented:

"You’re such a girl.. I love it!!!"

Thato Chabaku wrote:

"Yall find such cool stuff on Shein."

South African woman shares Shein haul of home items in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman shared her shopping experience at Shein, and netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips.

In a video posted by @queenofplugss, the young lady shared various items she bought from the leading online store. She first showed off a magnetic sensor light she purchased from Shein.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News