A young lady has become a source of inspiration for many young women on social media after she showcased her truck.

A woman took to TikTok to unveil her truck, and people were left in awe. Image: @sese_2.0

A woman shows off her truck

A TikTok clip shared by @sese_2.0 on the video platform has generated over 145K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok within a few hours of its publication. The young lady revealed that she was 19 and owned a truck of her own, which impressed many people online.

@sese_2.0 also encouraged all young people to follow their dreams no matter what. She captioned her TikTok video saying:

"Dear Black child: It's never too late or ever too early to start following or fighting for your dreams."

People clapped for the young woman

The stunner video amazed and encouraged many young people to pursue their dreams. Many sent her heartwarming messages, while others asked how she could purchase a truck at such a young age.

Matleke antimony shared:

"Congratulations, some of us had to start from zero. start by building houses for our parents."

Maleshoane makhasane asked:

"Can you please make a video explaining how you achieved all of this?"

Shadii wrote:

"Congratulations okay!! as a final year logistics student….. definitely one day."

Tshxta added:

"How did u do it?"

User gushed over the woman, saying:

"You go, girl."

