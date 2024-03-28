In a heartwarming TikTok video, a gentleman surprised his younger sister with an iPhone 14

The clip gained many views along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform

Social media users were in awe of the woman's reaction as they showered the big brother with compliments

A young man went above and beyond to put a smile on his sister's face in a trending video making rounds on the internet.

A South African man surprised his sister with an iPhone 14 in a TikTok video. Image: @stevekhuthadzo

Source: TikTok

Young man gifts his sister an iPhone 14

In the TikTok clip shared by @stevekhuthadzo, the young man can be seen walking towards his sister, who was sitting in an office room while working on her laptop. The man approached the young lady and handed her a plastic, which, to her surprise, was an iPhone 14. She was utterly shocked at her brother's grand gesture as she jumped off her seat and hugged her brother.

The gentleman's sister was emotional as she did not let go of her brother. At the clip's end, she danced excitedly as she stared at her brand-new phone.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the siblings love

The video was well received by many people online as they flocked to the comments section to send the sibling heartfelt messages saying:

Sizwe Ferrari MaTran said:

"Eyyy this is bigger than just an iPhone 14, but you're protecting her from unnecessary pressure out there and ending up doing wrong things just to get an iPhone."

Mama Deez gushed over the pair, saying:

"Beautiful to see siblings love and care for each other, heartwarming."

To which the young reacted by saying:

"I am so humbled."

Juju wished the man well:

"Wow, may God replace where you took that money to buy her an iPhone and make it double, brother."

Lebo0010 commented:

"Another day crying on this app."

Princess Malele wrote:

"This made me so teary because why don’t I have a male figure to do this for me."

Woman buys iPhone 15 Pro Max in cash in a TikTok video

Breifly News previously reported that a lady had celebrated buying her iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phone cost well over R30 000, and netizens were amazed, wondering how she could afford it.

The lady caused a massive buzz with her celebratory video, and people were stunned by the price tag. The footage shared by @thegreatphakamile on TikTok shows the woman at the Apple store. As the clip continued, the woman unveiled her latest purchase, an iPhone 15 Pro Max costing R 34,447,00.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News