A lady celebrated buying her iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phone cost well over R30 000, and netizens were amazed, wondering how she could afford it.

A young lady showed off how she bought her iPhone 15 Pro Max in cash shares a TikTok video. Image: @thegreatphakamile

Woman buys iPhone 15 Pro Max in cash, peeps are amazed

The lady caused a huge buzz with her celebratory video, and people were stunned by the price tag. The footage shared by @thegreatphakamile on TikTok shows the woman at the Apple store. As the clip continued, the woman unveiled her latest purchase, an iPhone 15 Pro Max costing R 34,447,00.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi claps for the woman

People were in awe of the woman's purchase as they rushed to comments to applaud the young lady, saying:

Sindisiwe Shezi said:

"Congratulations."

Nonkuh Zulu Mandabezitha added:

"Congrats sthandwa sami inhle iPhone yakho."

Siphokazi wrote:

"The kind of woman I look up to."

Nonkuh Zulu Mandabezitha commended:

Lungelo Ngcolosi simply said:

"You are Rich."

Thobile added:

"Afike amaphara yidayise R50 rand kungamele abulawe."

Woman opens iPhone 14 Pro after manifesting in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported one woman showed people how she got her iPhone. The young lady posted a video showing the power of intention.

The lady's video opening the iPhone received more than 300,000 likes. Online users could not stop raving about the woman's video. A woman @_.your.l0ver._ wrote that she wanted an iPhone and money. In the video, she showed the text where she commented that she wished for an iPhone. She then edited the clip to show herself opening a brand-new phone. The people were amazed and commented on the iPhone unboxing. Online users flooded comments with their manifestations.

