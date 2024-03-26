Mzansi online users were left laughing after an iPhone washing challenge went wrong

In the trending TikTok video, two iPhone users found their cameras taking blurry pictures after they washed the devices

The online community reacted to the clip, with many saying there is a difference between waterproof and water resistance

An iPhone washing challenge went wrong after the devices took blurry pictures. Images: @Evgen_Prozhyrko, @ozgurcankaya

South African online users were in stitches after a video of people participating in the iPhone washing challenge went viral.

In the clip uploaded by @asamkeleee, two people are seen in the kitchen sink washing two iPhones with the hope that no damage will happen to them.

Unfortunately, that was not the case; moments after they washed the two phones, they switched them on, and the camera was not working normally. The phones took blurry pictures. The TikTok user even compared the camera quality to that of a Mobicel.

"Camera is now giving mobicel."

iPhone washing challenge goes wrong

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers shared their views on the matter

The video garnered over 60k likes, with many online users laughing at the situation.

@tek commented:

"There is a difference between waterproof and water resistant."

@akhonaputuma said:

"Download “Water eject” on app store the phone will vibrate until the water comes out. Your camera will be normal again."

@Sarah-lee Martyn couldn't understand:

"I need to understand why the phones were being washed in the first place?."

@aliyah_czzle can relate:

"I once did this, now my face ID is no longer working, I’m nevet doing this again ."

@Z. asked:

"But why would you do that ."

@ELi | SLATT said:

"Guys only the pro max versions have IP water resistance, you guys with the XR and the 11 are gonna get sad ."

