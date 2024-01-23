A Mzansi woman took to social media to share her first impression of the iPhone 15 camera

A TikTok video shows her excitement as she unboxes the Apple device before comparing an image from it to another taken by the iPhone 12

The woman was not satisfied by the image taken on her newer 15 model and sparked a conversation on TikTok

A woman was not impressed by the camera quality of her new iPhone 15. Image: @dzudzyseptember

Source: TikTok

A South African woman was left defeated after purchasing the new iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 disappoints woman

A TikTok video posted by @dzudzyseptember shows her sitting in a car as she opens her new iPhone 15 with much excitement.

She poses with a smile, holding the phone before turning it on and setting it up.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a separate clip, @dzudzyseptember shows how the new phone's camera quality "did her dirty" by comparing it to the iPhone 12.

She placed two similar images side by side, one taken with the 12, appearing much lighter, and the other taken with the 15, appearing much darker.

Watch the video below:

According to Glass Imaging, Apple has made improvements to the image processing algorithms in the iPhone 15, which results in more natural-looking colours and better noise reduction.

Mzansi weighs in on iPhone 15 camera

Judging by some of the comments, the young woman may have needed to adjust her camera settings before being quick to criticise and dismiss it.

Others questioned where she bought her phone from.

Elaine replied:

"Me watching this from my XR ."

Nomfundo_Hlubi wrote:

"I’m also using it and it was stressing. Make sure you take pictures where there’s lighting…put the exposure on 0.7 when it’s daytime and put it on 1.0 when it’s at night."

LaurenMLefa commented:

"Where did you buy it??? ."

Thendo responded:

"Do settings it takes good pics you just have to do the right settings."

Nonks❤️ commented:

"Lalela sonke syakhala ."

Nolwazi Mtshali responded:

"Wonke Anje oe indaba ka Vivid okwenza ube yellow ayisebenzi lapha."

Alusani commented:

"Don’t blame it on the camera unje vele."

Woman opens iPhone 14 Pro after manifesting in TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman showed people the unique way that she got her phone. The young lady posted a video showing the power of intention.

The lady's video opening the iPhone received more than 300,000 likes. Online users could not stop raving about the woman's video.

A woman @_.your.l0ver._ wrote that she wanted an iPhone and money. In the video, she showed the text she commented wishing for an iPhone. She then edited the clip to show herself opening a brand-new phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News