Latest Cell C data deals 2022: Choose your favourite package

Modern technology has made communication extremely easy. It has also made doing business easier. The development of the internet is one of the best technologies ever. A significant percentage of South Africans use their SIM cards to browse. Cell C users should learn about various Cell C data deals in 2022 that they should purchase for the ultimate browsing experience.

Cell C Business provides cost-effective mobile solutions with self-managing capabilities. It is a nationwide network dedicated to ensuring people connect. There are various Cell C data deals in 2022 that subscribers can take advantage of and save money.

Latest Cell C data deals in 2022

Cell C offers competitive data deals that are reviewed periodically. The deals provided by the company this year are worth learning about. If you use this mobile network, you should ensure you take advantage of the offers because this will save you some money.

Cell C prepaid data bundles

Cell C data prices are more affordable than ever in 2022. There are multiple options available for prepaid customers.

Once-off valid till midnight

Cell C data deals in 2022 include one-off offers valid until midnight. These offers give you plenty of data at minimal cost and are ideal for people who spend plenty of time browsing on their smartphones.

80MB for R10

150MB for R15

300MB for R17

600MB for R19

1GB for R25

2GB for R35

Once-off valid for 7 days

If the daily Cell C prepaid data deals in 2022 are not a good option for you, you can purchase bundles with a seven day validity period.

60MB for R10

150MB for R19

250MB for R29

500MB for R49

1GB for R69

2GB for R99

Once-off valid for 30 days

One of the SIM-only Cell C data deals you should consider is once-off bundles with a validity of 30 days.

40MB for R10

300MB for R29

500MB for R35

700MB for R45

1GB for R65

1.2GB for R69

2GB Anytime + 1GB Nite for R85

3GB Anytime + 1.5GB Nite for R99

4GB Anytime + 2GB Nite for R149

6GB Anytime + 3GB Nite for R199

8GB Anytime + 4GB Nite for R249

12GB Anytime + 6GB Nite for R299

10GB Anytime + 10GB Nite for R469

30GB Anytime for R489

40GB Anytime for R489

Once-off valid for 180 days

If you are not a heavy mobile phone user, you can purchase bundles that will last half a year. The three options available are listed below.

50GB Anytime + 50GB Nite for R549

100GB Anytime + 100GB Nite for R899

200GB Anytime + 200GB Nite for R1,699

Once-off valid for 365 days

Did you know that users can also buy data bundles with a one-year expiry date? Check out the one-year options available.

10GB for R599

20GB for R799

30GB for R899

50GB for R1,099

100GB for R1,599

200GB for R1,999

Upfront 12 months

Another great deal is buying data upfront for a whole year. In this plan, you get internet connectivity on your phone every month. Beware that once you exhaust your limit, you will be forced to

100MB × 12 months for R129

200MB × 12 months for R199

500MB × 12 months for R399

1GB × 12 months for R799

2GB × 12 months for R1,299

Day by day bundles

Day by day bundles means that you get your data renewed every day for a specific period. This is either seven or 30 days.

1GB + 1GB Nite x 7 Days (14GB total) for R89 (valid for 7 days)

250MB + 250MB Nite x 30 Days (15GB total) for R99 (valid for 30 days)

500B + 500GB Nite x 30 Days (30GB total) for R169 (valid for 30 days)

1GB + 1GB Nite x 30 Days (60GB total) for R299 (valid for 30 days)

How much is 10GB of Cell C?

You can get 10GB Anytime + 10GB Nite for R469 valid for 30 days or 10GB for R599 valid for 365 days.

How do I buy 100 GB on Cell C?

You can buy data bundles and airtime via credit or cheque card, Masterpass, Zapper, or Instant EFT.

How much is Cell C 200GB data?

200GB Anytime + 200GB Nite goes for R1,699 and is valid for 180 days. You can also get 200GB for R1,999, valid for 365 days.

How do I get cheap data on Cell C?

You can get affordable bundles by subscribing to the 2022 deals explored above.

Are there Cell C uncapped WiFi deals in 2022?

The mobile network provider also provides fibre deals. There are various uncapped WiFi deals for subscribers.

There are multiple Cell C data deals in 2022 that all network users should purchase. These bundles have different expiry dates, so you can purchase what meets your needs.

