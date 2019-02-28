MTN WhatsApp bundle code and prices 2022: Get the best out of social bundles

MTN WhatsApp bundles are affordable to many and provide fast internet connectivity. The company keeps improving its fibre and data services because more people now use online communication channels like video calls/conferencing and group chats.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A dark mode style of a WhatsApp 3d icon concept. Photo: unsplash.com @Alexander Shatov

Source: UGC

Fibre or WIFI is a good alternative for internet connection but has some challenges. Home networking Wi-Fi routers reach up to 150 feet (46 m) indoors and 300 feet (92 m) outdoors. This is a broad area, but you cannot confine yourself to one place because of the internet connection. Instead, use an affordable MTN WhatsApp bundle if you are outside your WIF's coverage area.

MTN WhatsApp bundle price in 2022

Although a WIFI extender can be placed up to 120 feet inside and 250 feet outside, you might still experience weak signals in some parts within its coverage area. Therefore, buy MTN WhatsApp bundles to stay connected on WhatsApp, social media, and YouTube whenever you cannot use your WIFI.

MTN WhatsApp bundle prices in 2022. Photo: Created by author

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Other MTN social bundles and their prices

You can share MTN data with other MTN subscribers. Additionally, this telecommunications company rewards customers with redeemable loyalty points. Here are other MTN social bundles and their prices:

Prices for MTN social bundles in 2022. Photo: Created by author

Source: UGC

How to buy WhatsApp data on MTN using airtime

Have you been searching for a guide on how to buy MTN WhatsApp data? Use these simple steps:

Purchase an airtime voucher and dial *136* voucher number * phone number # to recharge your airtime. Alternatively, request someone to transfer MTN airtime to your MTN line. If the person is far away, send a please call me message to their MTN line.

* # to recharge your airtime. Alternatively, request someone to transfer MTN airtime to your MTN line. If the person is far away, send a please call me message to their MTN line. After recharging your airtime, a prepaid customer can dial MNT WhatsApp bundle code *136*2# (OR *143#) and select a preferred WhatsApp bundle package. You can also buy these social bundles from the MoMo app, MTN stores, and the MTN app.

How do I subscribe to the WhatsApp bundle on MTN?

Dial MNT WhatsApp bundle code *136# and follow the prompts to subscribe to this package. Use the same code and follow the prompts to check your data balance.

How to unsubscribe from the MTN WhatsApp data

Dial *141*5# and follow the prompts to opt-out of this service.

MTN will send you a successful deactivation message.

Does MTN have a WhatsApp bundle?

The MTN WhatsApp bundle is part of its social bundle packages. You can buy data packages exclusively designed for YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Is WhatsApp free on MTN?

MTN occasionally runs WhatsApp bundle promotions. Customers are rewarded with free WhatsApp bundles for recharging lines with as low as R10 airtime.

Start using MTN WhatsApp bundles to understand why people love this data service. You have no reason to be offline when you are out of your WIFI coverage area because you can access reliable internet connection from MTN's social bundles.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to port to MTN 2022: Are you allowed to port your number?

Briefly.co.za also also shared an insightful guide for porting a number to MTN. Since your mobile number is equivalent to your identity, you can switch it from one telecommunications company to the other without them switching it off.

Porting allows you to change telecommunication companies without losing your line. Consider using this service instead of using numerous lines from different networks.

Source: Briefly News