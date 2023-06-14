How to activate international roaming on Vodacom: Rates, activation, services

For the most part, travelling abroad is about lounging around with friends and family. Leaving the country also means calls and SMSs come to a halt. International roaming services allow clients to maintain communication using their SIM card and a fraction of the costs, depending on the network provider's packages.

Vodacom allows subscribers to continue using mobile phones in another country. Photo: xavierarnau

Source: Getty Images

Vodacom offers different international roaming packages to accommodate the diverse needs of its customers, from straightforward international roaming to the affordable SMS Roamer option.

Data roaming

As per reports, data roaming occurs when your phone disconnects from your carrier's network and automatically connects to the next available network. This usually happens when travelling in another country or outside your network's boundaries.

Vodacom international roaming

Clients have access to international data roaming. When travelling abroad, they can get uninterrupted service at fixed rates while still using their Vodacom SIM card.

How do I turn on international roaming?

For Contract clients:

You need to activate international roaming seven days before you leave South Africa. Call the toll-free Customer Care from a Vodacom cellphone on 082 1940 or SMS "IRM" to 31050.

For Top Up clients:

International roaming is already activated.

Vodacom has different international packages and costs. Photo: Igor Golovniov

Source: Getty Images

SMS Roaming Vodacom

SMS Roamer is an affordable way to keep in touch. Customers can continue SMS communication and avoid additional spending on voice and data costs.

How do I activate Vodacom SMS Roaming when abroad?

You must activate it before leaving South Africa by SMSing "Roamon" to 123 or 31050. You will be charged R2.75 per message sent. Receiving SMSes is free. To deactivate SMS Roamer after your trip, SMS "Roamoff" to 123 or 31050. You may need to pay a deposit.

Data Travel Bundles

Vodacom Data Travel Bundles is a first in South Africa. It allows clients to pay a fixed fee for their chosen data bundle and the country they are travelling to.

Customers can choose between a 1GB or 5GB 7-day bundle, available for use in over 200 destinations. They will be alerted via SMS when they reach their limit.

How do I get Data Travel Bundles?

Data travel bundles are available to contract, prepaid and top-up clients. To enable the bundle action, prepaid and top-up customers must ensure enough airtime when travelling. Call Customer Care on 082 135 to check if your data roam service is active. Dial *135*130# to activate Data Travel Bundles or visit the My Vodacom app.

Africa Roaming

Africa Roaming is an initiative with lower international rates when clients roam on any Vodacom Africa Family networks when travelling within the African continent.

Vodafone allows customers to roam at lower costs within African borders. Photo: Avishek Das

Source: Getty Images

The Vodacom Africa Family includes:

Lesotho

Mozambique

Tanzania

Democratic Republic of Congo

Vodafone Ghana

Kenya Safaricom

Africa Roaming costs

R2.90 per minute for local calls in the country you are visiting.

R5 per minute for calls back to South Africa or other countries.

R2.90 per minute for receiving calls.

R1.50 for every SMS you send.

R5 per MB of data used.

How to get Africa Roaming?

Activate seven days before you leave South Africa. Contract customers can call Customer Care on the toll-free line 082 135 or SMS "IRM" to 31050. Prepaid customers can contact Customer Care on the toll-free line 082 135 or SMS "TRAVELON" to 123.

How do I use my Vodacom SIM overseas?

You can use your Vodacom SIM to roam on selected Vodacom or Vodafone partner networks. Customers get discounts on call and data rates. Top-Up customers have international roaming activated by default.

For Contract customers:

Activate Vodafone World seven days before you leave South Africa. Call Customer Care free from a Vodacom SIM card on 082 135, or SMS "IRM" to 31050. You may be asked to pay a deposit.

For Prepaid customers:

Activate anytime before leaving South Africa. To activate Vodafone World, SMS "Travelon" to 123 or 31050. To deactivate Vodafone World, SMS "Traveloff" to 123 or 31050.

Activating international roaming with Vodacom is quick and hassle-free. Customers are even spoilt for choice with various packages based on the specific services customers want at reduced rates.

READ ALSO: How to port to Vodacom and other networks without losing your old number 2023

Briefly.co.za published the process for porting to Vodacom and other networks without losing your old number in 2023. Now customers can switch service providers without going through the admin to change their numbers.

Cellphone numbers are used for much more than making and receiving calls and texts. Changing network providers used to mean a new cellphone number, but now you can avoid updating your contact details for your various accounts and still enjoy the perks of a new network provider.

Source: Briefly News