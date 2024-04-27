A young and proud woman took to social media to show off her lovely living space

The lovely lady shared one photo of her neat bedroom in a popular Facebook group

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding her for her well-kept place

A proud woman took to her Facebook account and shared her living space with social media peeps.

Bongs Mdladla shared photos of her place in a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Seeing that many people have been taking pictures of their living spaces and posting them on this particular group, she thought of doing the same.

"Nami ake ngiveze la ngilala khona emkhukhwini wami ." (let me also show where I sleep in my shack).

The lady shared a photo of her living space. She captured her bedroom, which had a neatly made bed, a cute washing basket, and a lovely plastic carpet. A sofa is also featured in the corner of the picture. Judging from the photo she shared, the woman's place was well-kept.

Lady shows off her mkhukhu

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens applauded the woman's living space

The online community flocked to her comment section, with many showering her with congratulatory messages for keeping her place spot-on.

@Nelly Andile complimented:

"Super cute!!"

@Tshepo Husain Mokwati encouraged:

"So clean, keep it up."

@Lindie Mncanca asked:

"Why ungavezi yonke indlu waveza ibed yodwa." (Why are you showing only the bedroom side and not the whole place?)

@Yolanda Ivy Mahlangu loved:

"Clean love it!"

@Mbuso Njiva KaMdabantu ENembe said:

"Looks peaceful."

Aesthetic Arty Clarrie was curious:

"What did you use as your ceiling, it's so nice❤️."

Cape Town woman shows off stunning mkhukhu

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town woman who stunned netizens with her two-room shack.

@maka_zazi showed off her two-room in a TikTok video. Her kitchen and living area are open-plan. In the kitchen, she has a stove, beautiful cupboards, a microwave and a washing machine, to name a few. Her living room has blue velvet sofas, a cute table, a rug, a TV stand and a flat-screen TV. He also captured her beautiful little girl, who was sitting on the couch enjoying her food.

