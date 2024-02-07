A Cape Town woman showed off her decor skills on her neat and beautiful two-room shack

She shared a TikTok video where she also plugged her supporters with stores where she got some of her stuff

The online community reacted to the lady's shack transformation, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A Cape Town woman stunned Mzansi with a beautiful two-room shack. Images: @maka_zozi

A mother took her social media followers on her living space tour.

@maka_zazi showed off her two-room in a video. Her kitchen and living area are open-plan. In the kitchen, she has a stove, beautiful cupboards, a microwave and a washing machine, to name a few.

Her living room has blue velvet sofas, a cute table, a rug, a TV stand and a flat-screen TV. He also captured her beautiful little girl, who was sitting on the couch enjoying her food.

She went to the bedroom and showed off her neatly made bed, she had a stunning side table and a wall mirror, to name just the two.

The lady also didn't leave netizens hanging after a beautiful show-off. She plugged them with the stores where she got some of the stuff in her house.

"Added some few items kwi hoki yethu. We got this beatiful Canvas and coffee table from Mr Price, Rug and pedastal Decofurn, cushions from sheet street."

A woman stunningly transformed her shack

Watch the beautiful TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the woman's space

The video got over 12k likes, with many online users applauding her for making her living space so homely.

@Barbara Tee Matebesi shared words of encouragement:

"You are not broke…. You are a work in progress. May God bless and uplift you to greater levels ❤️."

@ck stanned:

"Beautiful."

@asanda makjnana❤ applauded:

"Well done my sister❤"

@Vicky_D blessed the woman:

"How do I ❤ this 1 thousand times???. God will bless you with so much more because you're grateful for what you already have ❤❤ This is beautiful"

@Yettobloomsy inspired:

"Saving this for inspo"

