A video of a woman cleaning her home while wearing stylish dresses has gone viral

In the footage shared on TikTok, the woman said she wore the dresses after her husband complained that she never wore them

Many netizens were amused by how the woman responded to her husband's dissatisfaction

A South African woman sparked laughter online by wearing her fancy dresses while cleaning her house. Image: @mbali_sweetrose

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman had social media users laughing out loud after deciding to wear all the fancy dresses her husband bought her while in the house.

Woman dresses up while cleaning

In her TikTok post, @mbali_sweetrose revealed that her husband had complained that she never wore the dresses that he bought her.

Responding to her man's complaints, @mbali_sweetrose decided to play dress up and wear all the fashionable dresses while she cleaned and did various chores around the house - high heels and all, LOL.

She is seen rocking a lilac dress while doing laundry, a red number while doing dishes and mopping the floor and a bright green one while tidying up her lounge. The showstopper was a gold and sequined mini-dress as she attempted to wash the windows in front of her man.

Watch the funny video below:

SA netizens entertained

Mzansi netizens reacted to the TikTok post with funny comments, while others complimented the woman on her beautiful dresses.

BongyChao said:

" Yes wena girl zigqoke ilokho akufunayo‍♀️umuhleeee kuzo zonke."

Worthy Gwazah commented:

"The dresses be giving everything❤."

Afsal Sadack said:

"I'm Mbali , and I'm a housekeeper."

Tshegi.babe responded:

"Girl, hubby bought me a frontal and i wear it everyday for him."

Divine❤️ said:

"Angithi ufuna zigcokwe."

what country is this responded:

"Regardless of country, he's got taste, and you look fine as hell."

