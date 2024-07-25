A Mzansi gent spotted a fake beggar in Cape Town and followed him around with a camera

He shared the footage on TikTok, where other netizens identified the con artist

They hopped the comments section to share their thoughts on the beggar

A gent on TikTok exposed a sassy fake beggar’s undercover role.

A Mzansi gent busted a fake beggar in Cape Town. Image: @g.dsquared

Source: TikTok

His extra acting skills made people feel sorry for the con artist who managed to clean out coins from foreign wallets.

Mzansi Man spots fake beggar in Cape Town, SA, amused

Mzansi has a sea of beggars on every road in the CBD. Some carry boards to explain their situation and desired solution; others act sassy to evoke emotion in exchange for quick cash.

A gent spotted a fake beggar in Cape Town after he gave a not-so-convincing performance. The con artist must have forgotten his lines because the gent followed him with a camera and shared the footage on TikTok to share the foolery.

He captioned his post:

“Cape Town fake beggar. Na posa yako kabela batu na nzela esili ngai.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to clip of fake beggar

The con artist acted like a disabled beggar to evoke emotion from the next human in exchange for quick cash. After his acting shift ended, a man followed the beggar only to find the man walking like a regular, healthy guy on the road.

Netizens were amused and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@shaunkingston28 revealed that:

"You pay for his acting skills."

@Blackpettybarbie was taken out by the over-the-top acting:

"Not him opening his mouth."

@Mia Bell critiqued the fake beggar's performance:

"Why he gotta act so extra though?"

@👀Mumz💓❤️confessed to wanting to turn her husband into a beggar:

"I asked my husband to act like this on my bday so he can also go for free on the big wheel and 2 oceans Aquarium he refused and said I'm crazy."

