A homeless mother of three has been living on the streets of Cape Town for fifteen years

The lady has had it tough this winter as Cape Town’s unforgiving storm has been persistent

The woman is layered in plastic bags to protect herself from the stormy weather

The 38-year-old mother of three felt hopeless as she talked about her homelessness during the notorious Cape Town storm.

A homeless woman has endured Cape Town storms for 15 years. Image: @Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The vicious storm has claimed roads, waterfalls and homes over the past four days.

Homeless people struggle the most in winter

Western Cape has been dealing with a malicious attack during the winter season. The western parts of the province have been greeted by vicious weather that caused significant distress.

The strong winds, icy snow, and intrusive floods have damaged formal and informal settlements. While we focus on the effects of the weather on our homes, homeless people are going through hell.

A man on TikTok shared a video where he interviewed the lady and posted it on TikTok. He captioned it:

“Her name is Rubi from Delft.”

Watch the video below:

Homelessness during winter in Mzansi

A mother who had been homeless for fifteen years was found trying to protect herself from the storm. Social services took her three children because of her inability to provide shelter for them.

The lady, originally from Gugulethu, disclosed that her sisters sold the family house, and she ended up on the streets. The woman’s story touched many netizens, who shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@esnathmahlangu shared kind words:

"May the lord send you your destiny helper to change your life totally where can l locate this person."

@dee..️heart is bleeding for the homeless:

"This is what saddens my soul yet almost each and every one is posting how lekka they eating, wearing and buying, have a heart for the less fortunate."

Mother City Has Been Experiencing Unforgiving Showers for Three Days

Briefly News also reported that the violent Cape Town weather has been the cause of many citizens' distress. The heavy and windy showers have managed to damage formal and informal settlements and even changed the flow of a waterfall.

