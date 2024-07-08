The winter colds have been creeping in for a while now, and Cape Town has been battling strong winds

The past weekend has been wet, windy and cold, with thunderstorms that alarmed many

Capetonians have been worried about how they will travel to work during the harsh and unforgiving weather

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

On Sunday, the 7th, Cape Town endured heavy showers and a temperature drop.

Cape Town’s extreme weather has alarmed many citizens over the past weekend. Image: @telladuprrez

Source: TikTok

The grey weather forced many to stay indoors and use their heaters, which they’ve tucked away since last summer.

Cape Town experiences harsh weather

Cape Town experienced terrible weather this past weekend. The city experienced grey weather, a temperature drop, and heavy rains partnered with thunderstorms.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Commuters travelling to work have been worried about how they will use public transport as they have to walk to a bus stop or a taxi rank. The strong winds have also overtaken a waterfall whose flow has been redirected.

A woman on TikTok, Tella Duprrez, shared a video of the astonishing footage of the waterfall overpowered by Cape Town’s strong winds. Duprrez captioned the clip:

“Water can’t reach the bottom.”

Watch the video below:

Bracing for the coldest winter

Cape Town’s winter season is often incredibly unbearable, but this past weekend, the city warned citizens to brace themselves for an even colder season. Heavy rains and strong winds have alarmed citizens to the point where a warning about the harsh weather has been issued.

Netizens were amazed by the gloomy weather and commented:

@Ricardo felt bad for the waterfall:

"That poor waterfall just wants to get to the bottom but the wind won't let him."

@louis shared his experience:

"Seen thus many times mountains between Huguenot tunnel and rawsonville weigh bridge."

@My pets out of control made a clever joke:

"Those winds are defying the law's of gravity."

Johannesburg Lady Plugs Mzansi With Edgars Massive Winter Sale

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok could not keep good winter fashion news to herself and plugged her fellow SA baddies with cool items. The lady hopped on her TikTok to share Edgars’ massive winter sale.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News