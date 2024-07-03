Global site navigation

“At Least He Knows Your Size”: Thoughtful Dad Buys Daughter Winter Clothes
“At Least He Knows Your Size”: Thoughtful Dad Buys Daughter Winter Clothes

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Growing up with both parents in one household has become luxurious for many Mzansi families 
  • A woman on TikTok stung a sensitive wound when she showed off what her dad got her for the harsh winter weather 
  • Nqobile hilariously modelled her father’s loud pieces and dusted Mzansi

Dads are not known to be the most excellent people to send shopping alone.

Thoughtful father buys daughter winter clothes
A thoughtful dad bought her princess clothes to keep warm during the winter season. Image: @nqobilelethusimam
Source: TikTok

Not to categorise men stereotypically, but dads have repeatedly proven that they need a trusted companion when shopping for their children.

Mzansi dad spoils daughter with winter wardrobe 

One Mzansi thoughtful dad remembered that her daughter needed warm clothes for the winter season. The dad entrusted himself enough to go solo as he hunted for warm clothes for his princess.

The father spotted many exciting items that women would consider outdated in the 21st century. Women enjoy wearing whatever is trending at the moment, and the father clearly did not get the memo when he got very loud pieces for his daughter.

Nqobile captioned her clip:

“ Vele, it’s the thought that counts.”

Watch the video below:

A Mzansi dad’s kind gesture 

Looking out for his daughter during the winter cold, a father went out on a shopping spree for his daughter. Unfortunately, the father picked out the most ridiculous outfits he could find at the shop.

Although the purchase is quite ridiculous, it is adorable to see how determined he was to ensure his daughter was nice and warm during the winter season. The dad got her princess a warm, long silver jacket, a beige jacket that matched a beige tracksuit, and a busy green tracksuit that would be perfect for controlling heavy traffic in the dark.

Netizens understood the father’s assignment very well. They commended him for being a present dad, but in the same breath, they roared at the ridiculousness of the collection he had purchased. This is what netizens had to say about the dad’s efforts:

@AYANDA QWABE was defeated by a shiny item:

"The silver jackets for entrance ye wrestling."

@serurubele is being teased because of his dad:

"I have a shiny silver jacket like that. My dad bought it. My friends call me "astronaut"."

Mzansi parents love their kids

Briefly News also reported that a mom showed her 30-year-old daughter some love on her birthday, which left Mzansi all mushy. The thoughtful mom prayed over her daughter while she made it rain.

Source: Briefly News

