This winter will probably force us to give up our weekends and stay indoors if we do not have the essential garments

A woman on TikTok proved that there will not be a need to give up going out and having fun under the grey clouds this winter

She plugged Mzansi with the most affordable essentials from Jet

A woman on TikTok plugged Mzansi with stunning winter essentials.

A Mzansi hun plugged the girls with affordable winter essentials from Jet. Image: @nicolewocke

Source: TikTok

The gorgeous girl modelled all of the beautiful marked-down items for her TikTok friends to see.

TikTok winter wardrobe

In winter, most people want to stay indoors, eat hearty meals, and hibernate. Most give up their most favourite activities just to keep themselves warm.

If that’s the case for this winter, are the baddies settling too? Oh no, the girls are preparing for a hot girl winter.

Women have been plugging each other with beautiful winter staples from stores that actually get the vibes. A woman on TikTok named Nicole Wocke found the most affordable items at Jet.

Watch the video below:

Hot girl winter

We’ve heard of the phrase, “Hot girl summer”, but do you know hot girl winter? She’s layered in the most stunning winter staples and turning heads wherever she goes.

This winter, the girls refuse to be locked up in the house. They will be showing off their gorgeous winter outfits at brunch and dinner.

Nicole modelled gorgeous knits and coats from Jet that are on markdown. Run, don’t walk to the store.

This is what netizens had to say:

@☆☆ wish she had a hot body:

"If I looked like you, I too would look good in everything Jet has."

@Dempsey is obsessed with the fashion:

"That jersey is gorgeous on you."

@manishagovender6 admired an cute item:

"Can't locate those boots anywhere."

Warm winter essentials

