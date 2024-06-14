Global site navigation

Lady Plugs Mzansi With Awesome Winter Fashion From Small Street
People

Lady Plugs Mzansi With Awesome Winter Fashion From Small Street

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A lady shared a cool winter fashion haul on her TikTok with essentials from Small Street
  • The lady named Mologadi bought eight items, including sneakers and boots, for only R1300
  • Mologadi modelled her satisfying splurge and even did a test to check the quality of her items

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman on TikTok shared her latest winter splurge.

Woman shares Small Street haul
A lady plugged Mzansi with winter essentials from Small Street. Image: @just_mologadi
Source: TikTok

Mologadi, a fashionista on TikTok showed off her winter wardrobe.

Tis the season to dress up

A woman on TikTok proved that people only hate winter because they do not have a sizzling wardrobe to show off. Mologadi showed off her winter season by dropping a haul with essentials from Small Street.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Read also

"It's cute and everything": Woman shows off R129 PEP handbag, wows Mzansi

Mologadi spent R1300 on eight items that are:

  • Turtleneck
  • Two piece
  • Sneakers
  • Boots
  • 2 bomber jackets
  • Warm hat

Watch video below:

Satisfying wardrobe splurge

Mologadi was so excited to show off her satisfying splurge that netizens had a lot to say about:

@Mantombi_Busisiwe shared that:

"Got the pink puffer for R190."

@anonymous is so in love wityh the items:

"The sneakers and boots."

@Just_Mologadi_ found it hard to direct peeps to the exact store she bought her items from:

"Yoh guys if you know small street then you know why it’s hard for me to tell you exactly which store I got themthe entire street is clothing stores & they mostly sell the same things."

@Just_Mologadi_ managed to plug her followers more:

"The black puffer & boots I got at Banyana Banyana opposite kfc where you get taxis to Auckland park,pink puffer at the stores near mtn rank where they sell veggies."

Read also

"I'm going to a funeral and I wanted to go buy new dress": A fashionista shares cool style hack on TikTok

@Bongiwe Ben is obsessed with the puffer:

"The pink puffer ate."

@suejo has Small Street FOMO

"I just relocated to Joburg from Durban and all people are talking about is small street. I really want to go there coz this winter is too much for me."

Winter's just a season

Briefly News reported a Capetonian fashion guru plugged peeps with affordable and essential Woolies pieces. The guru understood the assignment and shared all the winter must-haves, including their prices and quality.

Netizens gushed over the TikTokkers content as she took us along. The fashionista Jess Dorothy popped into Woolies for a quick haul, so we did not have to go into the store and spend the entire day in fitting rooms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel