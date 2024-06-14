A lady shared a cool winter fashion haul on her TikTok with essentials from Small Street

The lady named Mologadi bought eight items, including sneakers and boots, for only R1300

Mologadi modelled her satisfying splurge and even did a test to check the quality of her items

A woman on TikTok shared her latest winter splurge.

A lady plugged Mzansi with winter essentials from Small Street. Image: @just_mologadi

Source: TikTok

Mologadi, a fashionista on TikTok showed off her winter wardrobe.

Tis the season to dress up

A woman on TikTok proved that people only hate winter because they do not have a sizzling wardrobe to show off. Mologadi showed off her winter season by dropping a haul with essentials from Small Street.

Mologadi spent R1300 on eight items that are:

Turtleneck

Two piece

Sneakers

Boots

2 bomber jackets

Warm hat

Watch video below:

Satisfying wardrobe splurge

Mologadi was so excited to show off her satisfying splurge that netizens had a lot to say about:

@Mantombi_Busisiwe shared that:

"Got the pink puffer for R190."

@anonymous is so in love wityh the items:

"The sneakers and boots."

@Just_Mologadi_ found it hard to direct peeps to the exact store she bought her items from:

"Yoh guys if you know small street then you know why it’s hard for me to tell you exactly which store I got themthe entire street is clothing stores & they mostly sell the same things."

@Just_Mologadi_ managed to plug her followers more:

"The black puffer & boots I got at Banyana Banyana opposite kfc where you get taxis to Auckland park,pink puffer at the stores near mtn rank where they sell veggies."

@Bongiwe Ben is obsessed with the puffer:

"The pink puffer ate."

@suejo has Small Street FOMO

"I just relocated to Joburg from Durban and all people are talking about is small street. I really want to go there coz this winter is too much for me."

Winter's just a season

Briefly News reported a Capetonian fashion guru plugged peeps with affordable and essential Woolies pieces. The guru understood the assignment and shared all the winter must-haves, including their prices and quality.

Netizens gushed over the TikTokkers content as she took us along. The fashionista Jess Dorothy popped into Woolies for a quick haul, so we did not have to go into the store and spend the entire day in fitting rooms.

