Lady Plugs Mzansi With Awesome Winter Fashion From Small Street
- A lady shared a cool winter fashion haul on her TikTok with essentials from Small Street
- The lady named Mologadi bought eight items, including sneakers and boots, for only R1300
- Mologadi modelled her satisfying splurge and even did a test to check the quality of her items
A woman on TikTok shared her latest winter splurge.
Mologadi, a fashionista on TikTok showed off her winter wardrobe.
Tis the season to dress up
A woman on TikTok proved that people only hate winter because they do not have a sizzling wardrobe to show off. Mologadi showed off her winter season by dropping a haul with essentials from Small Street.
Mologadi spent R1300 on eight items that are:
- Turtleneck
- Two piece
- Sneakers
- Boots
- 2 bomber jackets
- Warm hat
Watch video below:
Satisfying wardrobe splurge
Mologadi was so excited to show off her satisfying splurge that netizens had a lot to say about:
@Mantombi_Busisiwe shared that:
"Got the pink puffer for R190."
@anonymous is so in love wityh the items:
"The sneakers and boots."
@Just_Mologadi_ found it hard to direct peeps to the exact store she bought her items from:
"Yoh guys if you know small street then you know why it’s hard for me to tell you exactly which store I got themthe entire street is clothing stores & they mostly sell the same things."
@Just_Mologadi_ managed to plug her followers more:
"The black puffer & boots I got at Banyana Banyana opposite kfc where you get taxis to Auckland park,pink puffer at the stores near mtn rank where they sell veggies."
@Bongiwe Ben is obsessed with the puffer:
"The pink puffer ate."
@suejo has Small Street FOMO
"I just relocated to Joburg from Durban and all people are talking about is small street. I really want to go there coz this winter is too much for me."
Winter's just a season
Briefly News reported a Capetonian fashion guru plugged peeps with affordable and essential Woolies pieces. The guru understood the assignment and shared all the winter must-haves, including their prices and quality.
Netizens gushed over the TikTokkers content as she took us along. The fashionista Jess Dorothy popped into Woolies for a quick haul, so we did not have to go into the store and spend the entire day in fitting rooms.
